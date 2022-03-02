CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

931 FPUS56 KEKA 021136

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-030245-

Coastal Del Norte-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. South wind around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 65. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 46 54 / 80 100 60

Klamath 60 40 58 / 50 80 60

CAZ102-030245-

Del Norte Interior-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 42 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet

overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 63. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 58 42 55 / 70 90 70

CAZ103-030245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. South wind

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

47 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

51 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 44 54 / 40 70 60

Arcata 60 45 55 / 30 70 60

Eureka 58 44 54 / 30 70 60

Fortuna 59 45 52 / 30 70 50

CAZ104-030245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. In the

valleys, south wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 feet overnight. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

45 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 42 51 / 20 70 60

CAZ105-030245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

65.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 44 59 / 20 80 70

Hoopa 61 42 55 / 20 70 70

Willow Creek 64 40 56 / 20 70 60

CAZ106-030245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4000 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 61 42 56 / 10 60 60

CAZ107-030245-

Northern Trinity-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 24 to

34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 58 35 50 / 0 40 60

Weaverville 68 36 57 / 0 40 60

CAZ108-030245-

Southern Trinity-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 34 to

44.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 6000 feet falling to 5000 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 36 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 26 to

36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 67 35 56 / 0 40 50

Ruth 61 35 53 / 0 40 60

CAZ109-030245-

Mendocino Coast-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

48 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 44 55 / 10 50 60

Point Arena 55 47 52 / 0 50 60

CAZ110-030245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 42 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 60 40 56 / 10 50 60

Laytonville 61 41 54 / 0 40 60

Willits 63 41 55 / 0 40 60

CAZ111-030245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 37 55 / 0 40 60

CAZ112-030245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 42 57 / 0 40 60

CAZ113-030245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 71 45 62 / 0 30 60

CAZ114-030245-

Northern Lake-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 67 34 58 / 0 30 50

CAZ115-030245-

Southern Lake-

336 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 58. West wind around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 67 42 57 / 0 30 50

Middletown 70 42 61 / 0 20 50

Clearlake 68 43 59 / 0 20 50

