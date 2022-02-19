CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

611 FPUS56 KEKA 191136

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-200245-

Coastal Del Norte-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers

through the day. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs

44 to 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 60. Lows

26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 49 43 50 / 0 0 10

Klamath 55 40 53 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ102-200245-

Del Norte Interior-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 38 to 52.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. North wind around 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 27 to

37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 60 37 51 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ103-200245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

49 to 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 37 to

47. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 54. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 50 41 51 / 0 0 0

Arcata 51 42 51 / 0 0 0

Eureka 51 43 51 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 52 43 50 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-200245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

65. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 44 to 54. North wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind

20 to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 52. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 40 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 59. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 60 41 49 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-200245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense valley fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 40 to 54. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. North wind around

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 51. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 38 54 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 64 38 51 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 65 36 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-200245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs 43 to 55. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. North wind around

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 52. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

24 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 65 38 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-200245-

Northern Trinity-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 44 to 59. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 63 30 51 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 71 31 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-200245-

Southern Trinity-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

57. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 71 30 54 / 0 0 0

Ruth 66 32 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-200245-

Mendocino Coast-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 65. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 47 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 44 55 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 51 47 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-200245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 56. Northwest

wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 36 54 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 65 37 56 / 0 0 0

Willits 67 36 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-200245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57. Northwest

wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 67 33 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-200245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense valley fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 60. Lows

28 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 62 41 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-200245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 54 to 65. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 60. Lows

27 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 72 38 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-200245-

Northern Lake-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 64. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 54. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

23 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 68 34 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-200245-

Southern Lake-

336 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 60. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 69 38 62 / 0 0 0

Middletown 73 38 68 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 71 40 66 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather