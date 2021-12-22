CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

_____

304 FPUS56 KEKA 221007

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-230115-

Coastal Del Norte-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

42 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South wind around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 41 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 48 51 / 90 90 80

Klamath 52 46 50 / 80 100 80

$$

CAZ102-230115-

Del Norte Interior-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to

6 inches. Lows 34 to 44. South wind around 20 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature around 40. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 32 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 31 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 29 to 44. Lows 25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 43 51 / 90 100 80

$$

CAZ103-230115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 41 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 39 to 50.

Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 48 52 / 60 80 80

Arcata 55 48 52 / 60 80 80

Eureka 55 49 53 / 60 70 70

Fortuna 54 48 53 / 60 90 70

$$

CAZ104-230115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

41 to 51. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 35 to 45. West wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 34 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

40 to 50. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 37 to 49. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 45 51 / 80 100 90

$$

CAZ105-230115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs 41 to 55. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level 4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

32 to 46. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 30 to 45. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 41 50 / 80 100 90

Hoopa 49 41 48 / 70 100 80

Willow Creek 50 41 49 / 60 100 90

$$

CAZ106-230115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs 43 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 34 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 33 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 33 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely. Highs 32 to 45. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 31 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 45 51 / 70 100 80

$$

CAZ107-230115-

Northern Trinity-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

35 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 42. Lows 19 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 38 33 39 / 80 100 80

Weaverville 43 35 44 / 50 100 80

$$

CAZ108-230115-

Southern Trinity-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

South wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

Southwest wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight.

Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 31 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs 30 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows

23 to 33. Highs 30 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 42. Lows 22 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 44 35 44 / 60 100 80

Ruth 42 36 45 / 70 100 90

$$

CAZ109-230115-

Mendocino Coast-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers through the night. Slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.

West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 42 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 51. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 51 54 / 50 100 80

Point Arena 53 51 54 / 60 100 80

$$

CAZ110-230115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow

showers likely. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 36 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 53 44 51 / 60 100 90

Laytonville 50 42 49 / 60 100 90

Willits 50 44 50 / 50 100 90

$$

CAZ111-230115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

South wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature around 40. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet falling to 3500 feet overnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs

33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 32 to 47. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to

32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 49 41 47 / 50 100 80

$$

CAZ112-230115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 42 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 51. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 48 52 / 50 100 90

$$

CAZ113-230115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 39 to 49. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 38 to 49. Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 54 46 54 / 50 100 90

$$

CAZ114-230115-

Northern Lake-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South wind around 20 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs

33 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows

25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Highs 32 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 26 to

36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 31 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 48 39 48 / 60 100 90

$$

CAZ115-230115-

Southern Lake-

207 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 37 to 50. Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 50 44 49 / 60 100 80

Middletown 52 44 53 / 80 90 90

Clearlake 49 44 52 / 70 90 80

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather