CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

_____

519 FPUS56 KEKA 291008

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-300115-

Coastal Del Norte-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 76.

Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 49 64 / 10 0 0

Klamath 68 48 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-300115-

Del Norte Interior-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 77 48 83 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ103-300115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

60 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 47 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 48 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 49 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 49 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-300115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 78. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 73 52 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-300115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 80 50 86 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 77 46 84 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 78 45 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-300115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 77 43 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-300115-

Northern Trinity-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 76 42 83 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 78 43 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-300115-

Southern Trinity-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 76 37 84 / 0 0 0

Ruth 75 42 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-300115-

Mendocino Coast-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 48 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 51 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-300115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 75 46 82 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 75 47 84 / 0 0 0

Willits 74 44 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-300115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 80 43 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-300115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 76 47 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-300115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 81 49 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-300115-

Northern Lake-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 83 42 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-300115-

Southern Lake-

308 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

80 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 78 50 86 / 0 0 0

Middletown 83 49 90 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 81 51 89 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather