CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

_____

466 FPUS56 KEKA 091033

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-100145-

Coastal Del Norte-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

71. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 68. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 51 56 / 0 10 10

Klamath 67 48 65 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ102-100145-

Del Norte Interior-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs

70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 81 51 76 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ103-100145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 45 to 55. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 74. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

60 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 50 61 / 10 10 10

Arcata 61 50 60 / 10 10 0

Eureka 60 51 62 / 10 20 10

Fortuna 66 50 62 / 10 20 0

$$

CAZ104-100145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows 49 to

59. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 84 52 76 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ105-100145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night.

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated rain showers

through the night. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 56 81 / 10 20 10

Hoopa 89 50 77 / 0 20 10

Willow Creek 91 51 79 / 0 20 0

$$

CAZ106-100145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 86 46 81 / 10 20 0

$$

CAZ107-100145-

Northern Trinity-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke through the day. Isolated dry

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 93 53 83 / 20 40 10

Weaverville 95 55 84 / 20 40 10

$$

CAZ108-100145-

Southern Trinity-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Isolated dry

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 92 48 82 / 20 30 10

Ruth 88 47 79 / 10 30 10

$$

CAZ109-100145-

Mendocino Coast-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers through the

night. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 51 61 / 0 20 0

Point Arena 60 53 58 / 0 20 0

$$

CAZ110-100145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Isolated rain showers through the night. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 86 47 78 / 10 20 0

Laytonville 90 50 81 / 10 20 0

Willits 88 49 78 / 10 30 0

$$

CAZ111-100145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 96 47 84 / 10 30 10

$$

CAZ112-100145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 88 50 81 / 10 20 0

$$

CAZ113-100145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 53 to

63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

55 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 95 55 86 / 10 30 10

$$

CAZ114-100145-

Northern Lake-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 97 47 88 / 10 40 10

$$

CAZ115-100145-

Southern Lake-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Scattered rain showers

overnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 83 to 96.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 94 56 83 / 10 40 10

Middletown 98 54 90 / 10 40 10

Clearlake 98 57 88 / 10 50 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather