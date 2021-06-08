CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021

533 FPUS56 KEKA 081034

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-090145-

Coastal Del Norte-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest wind around 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. South wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 73. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 46 60 / 10 10 10

Klamath 62 42 64 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ102-090145-

Del Norte Interior-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 81. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 40 69 / 20 10 20

$$

CAZ103-090145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. South wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 40 60 / 0 0 10

Arcata 62 41 61 / 0 0 10

Eureka 61 43 61 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 62 42 61 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ104-090145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 65. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 70. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 61 42 64 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ105-090145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 47 to

57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 70 to

85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 42 70 / 10 10 30

Hoopa 67 40 71 / 10 10 20

Willow Creek 67 40 71 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ106-090145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 71. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 65 38 67 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ107-090145-

Northern Trinity-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 79. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 64 40 67 / 20 20 40

Weaverville 69 35 73 / 20 20 30

$$

CAZ108-090145-

Southern Trinity-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 74. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 65 32 68 / 10 10 30

Ruth 61 34 63 / 10 10 30

$$

CAZ109-090145-

Mendocino Coast-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 64. West wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 70. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 43 56 / 0 0 10

Point Arena 52 47 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-090145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 63 41 66 / 0 0 20

Laytonville 60 38 63 / 0 0 20

Willits 60 38 61 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ111-090145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 35 66 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ112-090145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 76. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

70 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 63 40 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-090145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 43 69 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ114-090145-

Northern Lake-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 68 31 70 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ115-090145-

Southern Lake-

334 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 90. Lows

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 65 40 64 / 0 0 0

Middletown 70 40 70 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 68 42 67 / 0 0 0

$$

