Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-170015-

Coastal Del Norte-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 57 to 70. Light winds becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73. Light winds becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 43 58 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 42 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-170015-

Del Norte Interior-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 78 49 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-170015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 68.

Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

56 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 56 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 42 61 / 0 0 0

Arcata 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 59 43 61 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 62 43 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-170015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 44 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-170015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 83 50 85 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 79 47 82 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 79 48 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-170015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 73 42 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-170015-

Northern Trinity-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 74 44 75 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 80 44 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-170015-

Southern Trinity-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 78 41 79 / 0 0 0

Ruth 73 43 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-170015-

Mendocino Coast-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 68.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73. Northeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 71. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 43 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 46 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-170015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 44 72 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 70 45 75 / 0 0 0

Willits 69 42 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-170015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 74 44 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-170015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 71 42 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-170015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 78 44 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-170015-

Northern Lake-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 77 45 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-170015-

Southern Lake-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 68 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 73 46 77 / 0 0 0

Middletown 76 48 80 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 75 50 78 / 0 0 0

