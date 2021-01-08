CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Coastal Del Norte-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 38 55 / 50 0 0

Klamath 53 41 57 / 50 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs

38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 44 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 38 to

48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 36 58 / 80 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 35 56 / 50 0 0

Arcata 54 36 58 / 50 0 0

Eureka 54 36 57 / 50 0 0

Fortuna 55 37 58 / 50 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Highs 47 to 57. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 53 38 55 / 50 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

isolated rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to

55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 47 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 38 to

48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 53 35 58 / 80 0 0

Hoopa 51 36 55 / 80 0 0

Willow Creek 51 36 56 / 80 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 43 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

49 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 50 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 55 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 34 57 / 60 0 0

Northern Trinity-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then isolated rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to

59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 43 23 48 / 80 0 0

Weaverville 46 28 50 / 80 0 0

Southern Trinity-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread rain showers and snow showers in the morning.

Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 27 54 / 70 0 0

Ruth 49 28 56 / 70 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

52 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 50. Highs 52 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 53 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 39 57 / 50 0 0

Point Arena 56 42 55 / 40 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 48 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

52 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 52 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 58 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 35 58 / 60 0 0

Laytonville 52 31 56 / 60 0 0

Willits 54 31 57 / 60 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Numerous

rain showers in the morning. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 43 to

58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 30 56 / 60 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 55 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 40 to 50. Highs 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 36 58 / 50 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 34 61 / 50 0 0

Northern Lake County-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Numerous rain showers in the morning. Highs 43 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 48 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 53 28 58 / 70 0 0

Southern Lake County-

313 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 50 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 53 32 57 / 40 0 0

Middletown 60 33 62 / 30 0 0

Clearlake 57 33 59 / 30 0 0

