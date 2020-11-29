CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

_____

221 FPUS56 KEKA 291118

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-300230-

Coastal Del Norte-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. South wind

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

52 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 53 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 43 53 / 0 20 90

Klamath 56 43 54 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ102-300230-

Del Norte Interior-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Rain overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 34 to

44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

41 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 61 40 55 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ103-300230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

53 to 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 44.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

53 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 39 53 / 0 0 70

Arcata 58 39 53 / 0 0 60

Eureka 55 40 53 / 0 0 70

Fortuna 59 40 53 / 0 0 50

$$

CAZ104-300230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

48 to 58. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65. North wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

53 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 54 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 67. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 41 53 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ105-300230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 60 41 55 / 0 0 60

Hoopa 62 37 53 / 0 0 50

Willow Creek 63 37 53 / 0 0 50

$$

CAZ106-300230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

46 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 69. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 37 55 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ107-300230-

Northern Trinity-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 57 31 53 / 0 0 10

Weaverville 61 30 52 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ108-300230-

Southern Trinity-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 64 28 53 / 0 0 10

Ruth 61 32 53 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ109-300230-

Mendocino Coast-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs 53

to 63. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 45. North

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 39 55 / 0 0 10

Point Arena 52 43 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-300230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 58 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 71. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 62 38 56 / 0 0 10

Laytonville 61 34 55 / 0 0 0

Willits 64 32 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-300230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 62 31 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-300230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to

69. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 36 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-300230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 58 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 71. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 35 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-300230-

Northern Lake County-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 65 30 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-300230-

Southern Lake County-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 56 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 69. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 63 34 60 / 0 0 0

Middletown 66 33 66 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 65 34 63 / 0 0 0

$$

