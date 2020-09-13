CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020

341 FPUS56 KEKA 130950

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-140100-

Coastal Del Norte-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and smoke. Highs 61 to 72. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy smoke

through the night. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 50 to

60. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to 76.

South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 60 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 52 63 / 0 0 10

Klamath 65 54 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-140100-

Del Norte Interior-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 67 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 69 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 54 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to

81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 53 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-140100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and smoke. Highs 59 to 72.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and smoke through the night. Lows

46 to 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 73. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 51 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 61 51 68 / 0 0 0

Eureka 57 52 65 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 66 51 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-140100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 70 to 85. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke and fog in the evening.

Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 82. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 68 to 81. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 78 57 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-140100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 88 60 85 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 83 53 84 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 84 52 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-140100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 47 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-140100-

Northern Trinity-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 86 53 82 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 86 49 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-140100-

Southern Trinity-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 88 48 85 / 0 0 0

Ruth 81 50 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-140100-

Mendocino Coast-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and smoke. Highs 62 to 76.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows 46 to 56. West wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 63 to 76. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 52 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 53 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-140100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 48 72 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 83 50 78 / 0 0 0

Willits 85 47 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-140100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 86 49 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-140100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy

smoke through the day. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke and valley fog in the

evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

56 to 66. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 68 to 82. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 85 51 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-140100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 90 50 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-140100-

Northern Lake County-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke overnight. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 90 49 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-140100-

Southern Lake County-

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 77 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

69 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 88 52 83 / 0 0 0

Middletown 90 52 85 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 90 55 85 / 0 0 0

