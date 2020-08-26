CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

230 FPUS56 KEKA 261019

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-270130-

Coastal Del Norte-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 64 to 76. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 55 67 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 57 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-270130-

Del Norte Interior-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 74 to

89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 87 56 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-270130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

74. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

49 to 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 79. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60. North

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. North wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

64 to 78. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 53 67 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 53 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 53 66 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 67 53 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-270130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 54 to 64. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 81 to 96. North wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 82 57 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-270130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 62 99 / 10 10 0

Hoopa 90 58 96 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 92 58 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-270130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 87 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 88 53 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-270130-

Northern Trinity-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke through the day. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and

smoke in the evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 97 to

112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 91 59 95 / 20 20 0

Weaverville 97 56 99 / 10 10 0

CAZ108-270130-

Southern Trinity-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Haze

and smoke in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 89 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 93 54 96 / 10 10 0

Ruth 87 53 92 / 10 10 0

CAZ109-270130-

Mendocino Coast-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. North wind

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 52 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 53 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-270130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 88 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 83 53 88 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 87 58 91 / 0 0 0

Willits 84 53 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-270130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows

57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 93 to

108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 92 57 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-270130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 86 54 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-270130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 88 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 93 59 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-270130-

Northern Lake County-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 88 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 94 55 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-270130-

Southern Lake County-

319 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 86 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 91 58 93 / 0 0 0

Middletown 91 57 94 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 93 59 94 / 0 0 0

