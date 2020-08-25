CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
083 FPUS56 KEKA 250936
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ101-260045-
Coastal Del Norte-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 63 to 75. Light winds becoming
west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. North wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82. North wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 67 to
82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
Highs 66 to 81.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 63 54 65 / 0 0 0
Klamath 68 56 67 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ102-260045-
Del Norte Interior-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze and smoke in
the afternoon. Highs 74 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
Highs 79 to 94.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 84 56 85 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ103-260045-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and smoke in the morning. Highs 61 to 75.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest
wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
61 to 74. North wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.
North wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. North wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to
59. Highs 65 to 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 48 to
58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 63 54 63 / 10 0 0
Arcata 66 54 66 / 10 0 0
Eureka 62 54 62 / 10 0 0
Fortuna 68 54 67 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ104-260045-
Southwestern Humboldt-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 71 to
86. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 63.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to
64. Highs 76 to 91.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
69 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 69 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 80 57 80 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ105-260045-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze and smoke in
the afternoon. Highs 76 to 91.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
86 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 91 62 92 / 20 0 10
Hoopa 88 59 88 / 10 0 0
Willow Creek 90 59 89 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ106-260045-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 52 to
62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
81 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 88 54 88 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ107-260045-
Northern Trinity-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze and
smoke in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms through
the day. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
82 to 97.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and smoke through the night.
Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze and smoke through the day. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
89 to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 88 59 88 / 20 10 20
Weaverville 94 57 94 / 20 0 20
$$
CAZ108-260045-
Southern Trinity-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then haze and
smoke in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Haze
and smoke. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
84 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 92 54 92 / 20 0 20
Ruth 85 54 85 / 10 0 20
$$
CAZ109-260045-
Mendocino Coast-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and smoke in the morning. Highs 62 to 77.
Southwest wind around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 50 to
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 62 52 62 / 10 0 0
Point Arena 60 53 58 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ110-260045-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then haze and
smoke in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 92.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs
83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 80 55 82 / 10 0 0
Laytonville 84 59 85 / 10 0 0
Willits 83 55 84 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ111-260045-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then haze and
smoke in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Haze
and smoke. Lows 57 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs
86 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 90 58 90 / 10 0 10
$$
CAZ112-260045-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze and
smoke in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 53 to
63.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to
62.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 54 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 84 56 87 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ113-260045-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then haze and
smoke in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs
84 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 91 61 93 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ114-260045-
Northern Lake County-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then haze and
smoke in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 91.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs
82 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 90 56 90 / 10 0 10
$$
CAZ115-260045-
Southern Lake County-
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then haze and
smoke in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 60 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs
86 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 89 59 91 / 10 0 0
Middletown 87 58 90 / 10 0 0
Clearlake 90 60 91 / 10 0 0
$$
