CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Coastal Del Norte-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 74. Light winds becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 76. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 61 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.

Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 51 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 67 54 68 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 86 52 88 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 70. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to

75. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 53 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 52 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 64 52 63 / 0 10 10

Fortuna 68 52 64 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 70 to 85. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 80 54 78 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Areas of

smoke and patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas

of smoke through the day. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog.

Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 58 94 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 89 54 90 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 90 53 91 / 0 0 10

Southern Humboldt Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 87 50 86 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 51 to

61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 110. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 94 57 95 / 0 0 10

Weaverville 96 53 97 / 0 0 10

Southern Trinity-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 86 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 93 47 96 / 0 0 10

Ruth 88 48 89 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 51 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 62 53 59 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 87 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 83 51 81 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 87 52 86 / 0 0 0

Willits 85 48 82 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 91 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 91 52 91 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 85 52 81 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 91 56 89 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake County-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 96 51 95 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake County-

323 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 90 55 89 / 0 0 0

Middletown 96 56 92 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 95 57 94 / 0 0 0

