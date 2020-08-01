CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-020200-

Coastal Del Norte-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs 61 to 73. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 73. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 75. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 52 61 / 10 10 10

Klamath 67 54 68 / 10 10 10

CAZ102-020200-

Del Norte Interior-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 84 52 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-020200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 73. North wind

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

60 to 75. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 53 64 / 10 10 10

Arcata 68 53 68 / 10 10 10

Eureka 65 53 64 / 10 10 10

Fortuna 68 52 68 / 10 10 10

CAZ104-020200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

90. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 54 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-020200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy

smoke through the day. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 51 to 61. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 51 to 61. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 91 60 93 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 90 55 92 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 91 55 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-020200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 88 50 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-020200-

Northern Trinity-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 90 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 98 59 98 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 101 54 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-020200-

Southern Trinity-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 96 49 95 / 0 0 0

Ruth 91 50 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-020200-

Mendocino Coast-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 50 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 52 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-020200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 85 52 85 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 89 55 89 / 0 0 0

Willits 86 50 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-020200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 87 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 94 55 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-020200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 85 52 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-020200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 79 to

94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 93 57 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-020200-

Northern Lake County-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 98 53 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-020200-

Southern Lake County-

400 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 93 56 94 / 0 0 0

Middletown 97 57 97 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 97 58 98 / 0 0 0

