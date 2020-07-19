CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

016 FPUS56 KEKA 191101

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-200215-

Coastal Del Norte-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind around 10

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 51 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 73 55 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-200215-

Del Norte Interior-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 96 59 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-200215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

78. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 52 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 53 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 53 62 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 72 53 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-200215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 53 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-200215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 101 69 101 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 99 62 97 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 100 61 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-200215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 91 53 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-200215-

Northern Trinity-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain. Lows 57 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 106.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 101 62 102 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 106 59 106 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-200215-

Southern Trinity-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 101 56 102 / 0 0 0

Ruth 96 56 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-200215-

Mendocino Coast-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. West wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

82. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 49 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 51 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-200215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 83 53 83 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 92 58 90 / 0 0 0

Willits 88 51 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-200215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 92 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 97 59 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-200215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 86 52 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-200215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 96 58 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-200215-

Northern Lake County-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 101 56 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-200215-

Southern Lake County-

401 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 95 56 94 / 0 0 0

Middletown 93 55 92 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 98 58 96 / 0 0 0

$$

