CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

489 FPUS56 KEKA 280949

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-290100-

Coastal Del Norte-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 59 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 51 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 66 51 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-290100-

Del Norte Interior-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 69 to

84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 51 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-290100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 58 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 72.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to

74. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 49 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 49 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 50 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 63 49 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-290100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Breezy. Highs 57 to 72. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows

45 to 55. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 48 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-290100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 76 53 86 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 77 51 85 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 77 50 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-290100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy valley

fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 72 47 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-290100-

Northern Trinity-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to

97. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 72 45 81 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 81 46 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-290100-

Southern Trinity-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to

89. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 76 44 85 / 0 0 0

Ruth 71 43 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-290100-

Mendocino Coast-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Breezy. Highs 59 to 72. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 50 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 51 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-290100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

85. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 80 to

95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 72 48 80 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 71 48 82 / 0 0 0

Willits 74 47 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-290100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 80 to

95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 80 to 95.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 74 48 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-290100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 67 to 78. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 71 49 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-290100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to

93. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 79 53 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-290100-

Northern Lake County-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 78 to

93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 78 to 93.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 81 47 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-290100-

Southern Lake County-

249 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 90. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 80 to

92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 78 49 85 / 0 0 0

Middletown 82 55 85 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 79 54 84 / 0 0 0

