CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020

_____

158 FPUS56 KEKA 051058

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-060200-

Coastal Del Norte-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to

52. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

65 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to

57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 47 61 / 10 40 0

Klamath 64 48 64 / 10 30 0

$$

CAZ102-060200-

Del Norte Interior-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 74 45 75 / 0 40 0

$$

CAZ103-060200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

42 to 52. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

dense fog. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 63 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 47 62 / 0 10 0

Arcata 66 47 66 / 0 10 0

Eureka 65 47 65 / 0 10 0

Fortuna 66 47 64 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ104-060200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 45 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-060200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Snow

level 4500 feet. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 76 48 77 / 0 10 0

Hoopa 78 46 78 / 0 10 0

Willow Creek 78 45 78 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ106-060200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 74 44 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-060200-

Northern Trinity-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 76 40 75 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 82 40 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-060200-

Southern Trinity-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 75 37 75 / 0 0 0

Ruth 69 37 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-060200-

Mendocino Coast-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

59 to 73. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 48 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 49 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-060200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 44 71 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 69 42 71 / 0 0 0

Willits 72 42 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-060200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 75 40 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-060200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

66 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 85.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 45 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-060200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 78 47 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-060200-

Northern Lake County-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 77 40 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-060200-

Southern Lake County-

358 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 94.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 64 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 75 43 77 / 0 0 0

Middletown 79 46 80 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 78 47 79 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather