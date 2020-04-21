CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

_____

551 FPUS56 KEKA 211020

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-220130-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs 57 to 67.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 56 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 48 55 / 0 10 100

Klamath 58 48 58 / 0 10 100

$$

CAZ102-220130-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to

52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Highs 55 to

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 48 62 / 0 10 100

$$

CAZ103-220130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

57 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 48 58 / 0 10 90

Arcata 59 48 60 / 0 10 90

Eureka 57 48 59 / 0 10 90

Fortuna 60 48 60 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ104-220130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 65. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 64 48 60 / 0 0 70

$$

CAZ105-220130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 72 52 67 / 0 10 100

Hoopa 68 47 65 / 0 0 100

Willow Creek 70 47 66 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ106-220130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 68 45 65 / 0 0 60

$$

CAZ107-220130-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 72 45 66 / 0 0 60

Weaverville 73 44 69 / 0 0 60

$$

CAZ108-220130-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 71 41 67 / 0 0 60

Ruth 68 41 64 / 0 0 60

$$

CAZ109-220130-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 60 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

59 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 49 60 / 0 0 20

Point Arena 55 49 58 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ110-220130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

58 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 65 45 64 / 0 0 50

Laytonville 66 44 66 / 0 0 30

Willits 65 44 69 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ111-220130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 70 44 69 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ112-220130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 64 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

63 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 63 46 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-220130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 59 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 49 73 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ114-220130-

Northern Lake County-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 72 44 73 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ115-220130-

Southern Lake County-

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 86. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 68 45 72 / 0 0 10

Middletown 73 48 77 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 71 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

