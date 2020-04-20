CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020

_____

932 FPUS56 KEKA 201053

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-210200-

Coastal Del Norte-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

62. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to

55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 43 56 / 10 10 0

Klamath 56 46 61 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ102-210200-

Del Norte Interior-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to

52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense valley fog. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 43 70 / 20 10 0

$$

CAZ103-210200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 67. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 44 59 / 10 10 0

Arcata 58 44 62 / 10 10 0

Eureka 57 44 59 / 10 10 0

Fortuna 57 44 61 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ104-210200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 64. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 55 to 70. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 60 42 64 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ105-210200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 70 48 76 / 30 20 0

Hoopa 66 45 71 / 20 10 0

Willow Creek 67 44 72 / 20 10 0

$$

CAZ106-210200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 41 69 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ107-210200-

Northern Trinity-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 58 to

73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 67 40 73 / 40 20 0

Weaverville 68 40 74 / 40 20 0

$$

CAZ108-210200-

Southern Trinity-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 64 37 72 / 50 20 0

Ruth 61 36 69 / 50 20 0

$$

CAZ109-210200-

Mendocino Coast-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 45 59 / 10 10 0

Point Arena 55 46 57 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ110-210200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 61 41 66 / 10 10 0

Laytonville 61 40 67 / 20 10 0

Willits 62 39 68 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ111-210200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 64 39 71 / 40 20 0

$$

CAZ112-210200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 60 43 65 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-210200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 83. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 66 43 71 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ114-210200-

Northern Lake County-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 66 38 74 / 40 30 0

$$

CAZ115-210200-

Southern Lake County-

353 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 69 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

72 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 62 40 68 / 20 0 0

Middletown 66 43 74 / 20 0 0

Clearlake 64 43 73 / 10 0 0

$$

_____

