Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-240230-

Coastal Del Norte-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

36 to 46. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

47 to 62. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 49 40 48 / 80 90 80

Klamath 51 40 49 / 80 90 100

CAZ102-240230-

Del Norte Interior-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations

up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 39 51 / 80 90 100

CAZ103-240230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

35 to 45. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

48 to 61. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 40 50 / 60 80 90

Arcata 54 40 51 / 60 80 90

Eureka 53 40 51 / 50 80 90

Fortuna 53 40 50 / 50 70 90

CAZ104-240230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 55. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 52. South wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. North wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 31 to

41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 59.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

46 to 59. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 38 49 / 30 60 90

CAZ105-240230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 56 40 53 / 40 80 100

Hoopa 55 38 52 / 50 80 90

Willow Creek 56 37 51 / 40 80 100

CAZ106-240230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs

42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 55 37 51 / 20 70 90

CAZ107-240230-

Northern Trinity-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow

level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 53 28 45 / 20 50 90

Weaverville 57 31 49 / 20 50 90

CAZ108-240230-

Southern Trinity-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Slight chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs

42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then rain and snow likely overnight. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 26 to

36.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Chance of

snow showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 57 28 49 / 10 50 90

Ruth 51 27 44 / 10 60 90

CAZ109-240230-

Mendocino Coast-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 50 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 41 51 / 20 50 70

Point Arena 51 46 49 / 10 30 60

CAZ110-240230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs

45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62.

Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 53 36 49 / 20 70 90

Laytonville 51 34 47 / 10 60 90

Willits 54 33 51 / 10 50 80

CAZ111-240230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 55 33 48 / 10 40 90

CAZ112-240230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 51 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 39 51 / 10 40 80

CAZ113-240230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 59 38 54 / 10 40 80

CAZ114-240230-

Northern Lake County-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows

27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 37 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

25 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 58 28 50 / 0 30 80

CAZ115-240230-

Southern Lake County-

420 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 56 34 49 / 0 30 70

Middletown 62 36 54 / 10 20 70

Clearlake 59 37 52 / 0 20 60

