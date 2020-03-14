CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

Coastal Del Norte-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail in

the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail

in the evening. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail

in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 63. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 46 36 47 / 100 100 80

Klamath 46 37 48 / 100 100 90

Del Norte Interior-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 33 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers through the

night. Rain showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small

hail in the evening. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 34 51 / 100 100 80

Northern Humboldt Coast-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail in

the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail

in the evening. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail.

Highs 43 to 53. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 30 to

40. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

1000 feet in the morning. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 64. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 48 37 49 / 90 100 80

Arcata 50 37 50 / 100 90 90

Eureka 49 37 49 / 90 90 90

Fortuna 48 37 48 / 90 100 90

Southwestern Humboldt-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers through

the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may

contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers through the

night. Rain showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small

hail in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Lows 31 to 41. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Stronger showers may

contain small hail. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations up

to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 51. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 46 35 47 / 90 100 90

Northern Humboldt Interior-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers through the

night. Rain showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small

hail in the evening. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Stronger showers may

contain small hail. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows

25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 50 36 51 / 100 100 90

Hoopa 50 35 50 / 100 100 90

Willow Creek 50 35 49 / 100 100 90

Southern Humboldt Interior-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 36 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers through the

night. Rain showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small

hail in the evening. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Stronger showers may

contain small hail. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 36 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows

25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 49 35 49 / 90 100 90

Northern Trinity-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 43 27 38 / 80 100 100

Weaverville 48 28 44 / 70 90 90

Southern Trinity-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 47 26 46 / 70 90 90

Ruth 42 26 42 / 100 100 90

Mendocino Coast-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail

in the evening. Lows 33 to 43. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers through the

day. Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 55.

Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 46 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 50 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 39 49 / 80 100 70

Point Arena 49 43 48 / 70 100 50

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers through the

night. Rain showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small

hail in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Stronger showers may

contain small hail. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 42 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65. Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 47 34 48 / 100 100 90

Laytonville 45 33 46 / 90 100 90

Willits 48 32 49 / 90 100 80

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Highs

38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers through the

night. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers through the day. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 46 31 45 / 90 100 90

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail

in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 49 37 50 / 80 100 70

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers through the

night. Rain showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small

hail in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up

to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers through the

day. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Stronger showers may

contain small hail. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up

to 1 inch. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 44 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 53 37 53 / 80 100 80

Northern Lake County-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely

through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers overnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 48 27 48 / 80 100 80

Southern Lake County-

208 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Highs 43 to 53. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Stronger showers

may contain small hail in the evening. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 48 33 48 / 70 100 80

Middletown 52 35 53 / 70 90 80

Clearlake 50 35 50 / 60 90 70

