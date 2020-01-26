CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

329 FPUS56 KEKA 261135

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-270245-

Coastal Del Norte-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. South

wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

52 to 64. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 67. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 47 53 / 60 80 90

Klamath 55 48 55 / 70 80 80

CAZ102-270245-

Del Norte Interior-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers overnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the

evening. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South wind

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs

41 to 55. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

46 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 64. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 46 55 / 70 90 90

CAZ103-270245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. South

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 48 56 / 60 70 60

Arcata 57 47 58 / 60 60 60

Eureka 57 46 57 / 50 60 60

Fortuna 57 47 57 / 50 60 60

CAZ104-270245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 43 52 / 50 60 60

CAZ105-270245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Snow level

4000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

48 to 62. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 65. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 56 47 55 / 70 70 60

Hoopa 54 45 55 / 70 60 60

Willow Creek 55 45 55 / 70 60 50

CAZ106-270245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet falling to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4500 feet in the evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs

45 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Highs 46 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 55 42 55 / 40 50 60

CAZ107-270245-

Northern Trinity-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet falling to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 47 35 46 / 60 40 40

Weaverville 51 39 50 / 50 40 40

CAZ108-270245-

Southern Trinity-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level

6000 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Slight

chance of snow showers through the night. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 43 to 58. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 51 37 52 / 50 30 30

Ruth 49 34 49 / 50 40 40

CAZ109-270245-

Mendocino Coast-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

39 to 49. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52. South wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 45 58 / 30 30 30

Point Arena 55 45 55 / 30 10 10

CAZ110-270245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 47 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 61. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 42 54 / 40 40 50

Laytonville 52 39 52 / 40 30 30

Willits 54 37 55 / 40 20 20

CAZ111-270245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level

6000 feet in the morning. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow level 5500 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.

Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5500 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 54 38 54 / 40 20 30

CAZ112-270245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 55 42 57 / 50 0 10

CAZ113-270245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 54 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

62 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 41 59 / 40 0 10

