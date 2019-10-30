CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

_____

738 FPUS56 KEKA 300917

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-310030-

Coastal Del Norte-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. East wind around 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 60 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 40 58 / 0 0 0

Klamath 63 41 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-310030-

Del Norte Interior-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 58 to

73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 68 38 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-310030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 69.

East wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44. East

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

60 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 72. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 37 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 37 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 38 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 36 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-310030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

East wind around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 66 35 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-310030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 63 to

78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 70 38 72 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 69 37 72 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 70 36 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-310030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 62 to

77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 71 35 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-310030-

Northern Trinity-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 66 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 65 34 70 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 69 30 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-310030-

Southern Trinity-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 63 to

78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 68 28 70 / 0 0 0

Ruth 65 33 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-310030-

Mendocino Coast-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 73.

East wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 41 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 45 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-310030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 67 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 81. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 68 37 70 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 68 36 70 / 0 0 0

Willits 70 32 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-310030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 69 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 69 32 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-310030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 68 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 69 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 39 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-310030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

217 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 68 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 69 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 73 36 76 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather