CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

131 FPUS56 KEKA 210956

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-220100-

Coastal Del Norte-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Light

winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

70. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 64 to

78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 48 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 64 51 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-220100-

Del Norte Interior-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 68 to

83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 73 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-220100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. North wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 70. North wind up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 59 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 48 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 62 48 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 49 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 64 49 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-220100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 61 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 72 52 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-220100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 60 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 76 51 76 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 76 47 76 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 76 48 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-220100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 63 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 77 46 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-220100-

Northern Trinity-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

valley fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 75 44 77 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 79 39 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-220100-

Southern Trinity-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 64 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 78 39 79 / 0 0 0

Ruth 76 41 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-220100-

Mendocino Coast-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 50 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 62 52 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-220100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 39 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 76 47 77 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 79 48 80 / 0 0 0

Willits 79 43 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-220100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 81 43 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-220100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 78 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 82 50 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-220100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 79 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 85 49 87 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

