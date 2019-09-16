CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

_____

854 FPUS56 KEKA 161034

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-170145-

Coastal Del Norte-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Numerous rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 67. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers through the

night. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 49 to 59. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 57 to 67. South wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 63 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

63 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 53 61 / 90 20 100

Klamath 61 52 61 / 80 20 90

$$

CAZ102-170145-

Del Norte Interior-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then widespread

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain

showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 68 49 70 / 90 40 100

$$

CAZ103-170145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Areas of fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 51 to 61. South wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 64 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

66 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 51 65 / 60 10 40

Arcata 64 51 69 / 60 10 40

Eureka 66 53 70 / 60 10 40

Fortuna 65 51 71 / 50 10 30

$$

CAZ104-170145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 60 to 74.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

63 to 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 50 to 60. South wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 75. South wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 49 72 / 30 10 20

$$

CAZ105-170145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated

rain showers in the evening. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 71 49 75 / 60 20 70

Hoopa 72 48 76 / 50 10 50

Willow Creek 72 49 77 / 40 20 40

$$

CAZ106-170145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 70 45 76 / 30 10 10

$$

CAZ107-170145-

Northern Trinity-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Scattered rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.

Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Areas of valley fog overnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 68 40 73 / 50 20 10

Weaverville 71 37 77 / 20 10 10

$$

CAZ108-170145-

Southern Trinity-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 76 to

91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 68 36 74 / 20 10 10

Ruth 65 34 72 / 30 10 10

$$

CAZ109-170145-

Mendocino Coast-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

76. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

51 to 61. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to

73. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 69 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 50 66 / 10 0 0

Point Arena 63 53 65 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ110-170145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 77 to

92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 68 46 72 / 20 10 10

Laytonville 68 44 74 / 20 10 0

Willits 68 42 72 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ111-170145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers through the day. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 77 to

92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 70 42 76 / 20 10 10

$$

CAZ112-170145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 65 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 68 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Lows 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 69 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 76 to

91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 49 76 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ113-170145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

rain showers in the morning. Highs 63 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of valley

fog. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 78 to

93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 75 49 79 / 20 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather