CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Coastal Del Norte-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 67 to 80. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 65 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 63 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 67 54 70 / 0 0 0

Klamath 73 56 79 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 94 58 99 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 65 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 70 54 73 / 0 0 0

Arcata 74 54 77 / 0 0 0

Eureka 72 55 74 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 73 54 78 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 82 59 87 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 96 62 103 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 98 59 102 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 98 59 102 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 94 55 95 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101.

Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 96 59 98 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 102 55 104 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms. Highs

86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 97 56 101 / 0 0 0

Ruth 91 55 98 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 69 55 69 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 62 55 63 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 85 56 91 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 91 61 96 / 0 0 0

Willits 89 56 94 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 96 58 99 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 53 to

63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 92 56 93 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98.

Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 97 61 100 / 0 0 0

