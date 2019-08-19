CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
919 FPUS56 KEKA 190904
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ101-200015-
Coastal Del Norte-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.
Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.
Highs 63 to 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. South wind around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to
73. South wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
65 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to
63. Highs 65 to 77.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 65 55 65 / 0 10 0
Klamath 68 57 68 / 0 10 0
CAZ102-200015-
Del Norte Interior-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 68 to
79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows
54 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 76 to
91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 80 55 80 / 0 0 0
CAZ103-200015-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.
North wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61. North
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast wind
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. North wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
69 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to
62. Highs 68 to 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 65 55 65 / 0 10 0
Arcata 68 56 69 / 0 10 0
Eureka 65 55 66 / 0 10 0
Fortuna 71 55 72 / 0 10 0
CAZ104-200015-
Southwestern Humboldt-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 82. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows
54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to
90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs
75 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 78 53 79 / 0 0 0
CAZ105-200015-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows
54 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 81 to
96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 89 59 90 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 87 57 88 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 89 59 90 / 0 0 0
CAZ106-200015-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows
53 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 84 54 85 / 0 0 0
CAZ107-200015-
Northern Trinity-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103.
Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 84 56 85 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 89 52 90 / 0 0 0
CAZ108-200015-
Southern Trinity-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows
53 to 63.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 53 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 89 50 90 / 0 0 0
Ruth 83 48 84 / 0 0 0
CAZ109-200015-
Mendocino Coast-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 81. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
53 to 63. Highs 72 to 87.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 52 to
62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 63 52 64 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 59 54 60 / 0 0 0
CAZ110-200015-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows
55 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 77 55 78 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 81 54 82 / 0 0 0
Willits 79 51 80 / 0 0 0
CAZ111-200015-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows
56 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 55 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 86 54 87 / 0 0 0
CAZ112-200015-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to
83.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows
54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 80 53 82 / 0 0 0
CAZ113-200015-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
204 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows
57 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 86 56 87 / 0 0 0
