CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Thursday, August 8, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly sunny;76;N;5;22%

Arcata;Cloudy;64;WNW;2;86%

Auburn;Sunny;72;Calm;0;46%

Avalon;Mostly cloudy;67;W;5;70%

Bakersfield;Sunny;83;N;3;32%

Beale AFB;Sunny;73;S;15;51%

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;72;WSW;7;32%

Bishop;Partly sunny;83;N;6;26%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;69;S;13;44%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;97;ESE;3;32%

Burbank;Sunny;71;N;3;68%

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;74%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;72;W;3;76%

Campo;Sunny;86;S;7;26%

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;74;SW;6;63%

Chico;Mostly sunny;70;S;6;49%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;90;Calm;0;22%

Chino;Sunny;76;N;1;63%

Concord;Sunny;67;S;16;58%

Corona;Sunny;74;NW;3;70%

Crescent City;Partly sunny;63;WSW;5;80%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;90;WNW;6;13%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;85;SSE;5;17%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;98;NW;7;19%

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;2;81%

Fairfield;Sunny;68;SW;24;61%

Fresno;Sunny;75;WNW;6;38%

Fullerton;Partly sunny;73;SW;2;72%

Hanford;Sunny;78;WNW;6;35%

Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;7;72%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;9;77%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;98;NW;7;19%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;70;W;7;75%

Lancaster;Sunny;88;N;5;12%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;77;N;10;36%

Lincoln;Sunny;72;S;14;52%

Livermore;Sunny;67;WSW;10;58%

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;89%

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;68%

Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;68%

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;66%

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;66%

Madera;Sunny;76;W;9;39%

Mammoth;Sunny;73;ENE;3;29%

Marysville;Sunny;70;SSE;13;58%

Mather AFB;Sunny;72;S;10;56%

Merced;Sunny;75;NW;8;41%

Merced (airport);Sunny;75;NW;8;41%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;78;NNW;5;55%

Modesto;Sunny;74;N;5;39%

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;70;NNE;7;54%

Mojave;Sunny;86;ESE;6;21%

Montague;Sunny;76;NW;3;41%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;65;WNW;9;65%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;76;Calm;0;27%

Napa County;Sunny;65;SW;12;70%

Needles;Sunny;93;E;3;32%

North Island;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;70%

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;11;81%

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;74;SW;6;63%

Ontario;Sunny;76;N;1;63%

Oroville;Sunny;72;S;8;51%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;65;SW;9;75%

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;99;Calm;0;18%

Palmdale;Sunny;90;N;3;9%

Paso Robles;Sunny;65;NW;8;65%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;7;80%

Porterville;Sunny;81;SSE;5;38%

Ramona;Sunny;85;WNW;7;36%

Redding;Sunny;75;S;6;42%

Riverside;Sunny;76;W;5;59%

Riverside March;Sunny;80;Calm;0;46%

Sacramento;Sunny;68;SSW;10;65%

Sacramento International;Sunny;69;S;13;60%

Salinas;Mostly sunny;66;WNW;8;67%

San Bernardino;Sunny;79;Calm;0;50%

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;12;67%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;70%

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;71;N;3;72%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;63%

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;61;W;12;79%

San Jose;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;58%

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;66;NW;10;62%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;63;W;10;75%

Sandberg;Sunny;78;SSW;9;18%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;74;W;2;70%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;64;N;6;80%

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;77%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;67;SSW;6;84%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;63;N;6;75%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;68;SSW;3;59%

Santee;Sunny;73;Calm;0;64%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;72;S;6;28%

Stockton;Sunny;74;W;15;45%

Thermal;Sunny;102;NNW;8;15%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;73;WSW;3;30%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;91;W;2;26%

Ukiah;Sunny;66;N;7;60%

Vacaville;Sunny;70;SW;13;60%

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;59%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;6;98%

Victorville;Sunny;86;Calm;0;19%

Visalia;Sunny;79;WNW;6;37%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;64%

