FG FT Reb
YALE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bruner 31 2-6 4-4 4-13 6 2 10
Gabbidon 30 3-7 1-1 2-2 2 2 8
Swain 26 5-12 0-0 1-4 0 1 12
Atkinson 25 8-14 5-6 3-7 1 1 21
Cotton 21 6-9 0-0 0-3 0 1 15
Monroe 19 2-3 0-0 1-7 3 0 6
Yess 14 0-0 1-2 0-0 3 0 1
Dike 9 3-5 0-0 0-1 0 1 7
Mahoney 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 3 0 0
A.Williams 3 0-0 3-4 0-0 0 1 3
Alausa 3 0-1 1-2 0-0 0 1 1
Feinberg 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Kelly 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Lanford 3 0-0 3-4 0-1 0 0 3
Jarvis 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 30-60 18-23 11-40 18 12 89

Percentages: FG .500, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Cotton 3-6, Monroe 2-2, Bruner 2-4, Swain 2-8, Dike 1-2, Gabbidon 1-5, Mahoney 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Bruner 2, Cotton 2, Dike, Gabbidon, Lanford, Monroe, Yess).

Steals: 6 (Gabbidon 2, Atkinson, Cotton, Mahoney, Monroe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HOWARD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bristol 29 5-10 2-2 3-5 2 0 14
Foster 29 6-13 2-2 0-0 0 0 19
C.Williams 27 4-13 6-10 0-3 2 1 16
Cousins 24 4-6 1-2 2-9 0 4 9
Lee 20 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Robinson 20 1-4 0-0 0-2 6 1 2
Garvey 17 5-11 0-0 2-5 1 0 11
Toure 16 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 2 2
Barber 10 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Anosike 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Richardson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
G.Jones 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-64 11-16 8-26 12 15 75

Percentages: FG .422, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Foster 5-8, Bristol 2-5, C.Williams 2-5, Garvey 1-5, Robinson 0-1, Lee 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Cousins 3, Barber, C.Williams, Garvey).

Turnovers: 5 (Foster 2, Bristol, C.Williams, Garvey).

Steals: 4 (C.Williams 2, Foster, Garvey).

Technical Fouls: None.

Yale 38 51 89
Howard 25 50 75

A_2,097 (2,700).