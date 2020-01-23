FG FT Reb
WISCONSIN (10-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Laszewski 33 5-9 2-2 1-7 1 2 12
Lewis 34 9-14 5-6 10-16 2 3 23
Beverley 35 4-10 3-3 1-4 2 0 11
Hilliard 30 3-8 0-2 2-3 2 1 6
Van Leeuwen 28 5-7 0-0 2-4 3 0 11
Fredrickson 8 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Stauffacher 5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Bragg 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Gilreath 11 2-6 0-0 0-2 0 1 5
Luehring 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Pospisilova 15 1-5 0-0 0-2 2 1 2
Totals 200 30-63 10-13 17-41 12 9 72

Percentages: FG 47.619, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Van Leeuwen 1-1, Gilreath 1-3, Beverley 0-3, Hilliard 0-1, Fredrickson 0-1, Pospisilova 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Laszewski 5, Pospisilova 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Lewis 3, Hilliard 3, Beverley 2, Van Leeuwen 1, Fredrickson 1, Bragg 1)

Steals: 3 (Laszewski 1, Beverley 1, Hilliard 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA (12-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bello 31 4-9 1-2 8-13 1 3 9
Adashchyk 22 3-9 0-0 2-2 1 3 8
Brunson 34 6-12 0-0 0-0 3 0 12
Hubbard 36 4-13 2-2 0-2 2 1 12
Scalia 37 5-14 0-0 2-4 3 1 10
Bello 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Tomancova 15 0-1 0-0 1-5 0 3 0
Powell 22 4-11 0-0 1-2 1 0 11
Totals 200 26-69 3-4 19-36 11 11 62

Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Powell 3-5, Adashchyk 2-4, Hubbard 2-8, Brunson 0-1, Scalia 0-5, Tomancova 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bello 1, Adashchyk 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Bello 3, Scalia 3, Powell 3, Tomancova 1)

Steals: 6 (Adashchyk 3, Scalia 2, Powell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wisconsin 20 14 19 19 72
Minnesota 14 23 8 17 62

A_3,619

Officials_Denise Brooks, Michael McConnell, Dee Kantner