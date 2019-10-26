g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 3 110 18 32 5 1 5 17 12 31 .291
Taylor cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1.000
Eaton rf 3 12 2 6 0 0 1 3 1 0 .500
Cabrera 2b 3 13 1 5 1 0 0 3 0 6 .385
Soto lf 3 11 3 4 2 0 1 3 3 5 .364
Zimmerman 1b 3 12 2 4 0 0 1 2 1 4 .333
Kendrick dh-ph 3 10 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 .300
Turner ss 3 13 2 3 0 0 0 0 2 4 .231
Suzuki c 3 10 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 3 .200
Robles cf 3 10 3 2 0 1 0 1 2 4 .200
Rendon 3b 3 13 1 2 2 0 0 2 1 2 .154
Sánchez p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Suero p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Ross p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Rodney p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Parra rf-ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gomes c 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 ---

___

Houston
g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 3 111 11 30 7 0 4 11 10 25 .270
Tucker ph 3 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .500
Alvarez dh-ph 3 7 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 2 .429
Brantley lf-rf 3 12 1 5 0 0 0 2 2 1 .417
Altuve 2b 3 15 3 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 .400
Springer cf-rf 3 12 2 4 1 0 1 2 3 2 .333
Chirinos c 3 6 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 3 .333
Gurriel 1b 3 14 0 4 2 0 0 2 0 3 .286
Maldonado c 2 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Correa ss 3 13 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 5 .154
Reddick lf-rf 3 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 .111
Bregman 3b 3 13 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 4 .077
Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Peacock p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Osuna p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Marisnick cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
James p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Harris p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Greinke p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Díaz lf-ph 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

___

PITCHING SUMMARY Washington
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
Corbin 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Doolittle 1 0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Rodney 2 0 1 2-3 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Ross 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Suero 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Strasburg 1 0 6 7 2 2 1 7 0 0 1 0 0 3.00
Scherzer 1 0 5 5 2 2 3 7 0 1 1 0 0 3.60
Hudson 1 0 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6.75
Rainey 2 0 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 6.75
Sánchez 1 0 5 1-3 10 4 4 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 6.75
Guerra 1 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9.00

___

Houston
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
Harris 2 0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Osuna 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Peacock 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Rondón 1 0 0 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Smith 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Greinke 1 0 4 2-3 7 1 1 3 6 0 0 0 0 0 1.93
Verlander 1 0 6 7 4 4 3 6 0 0 0 1 0 6.00
Cole 1 0 7 8 5 5 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 6.43
James 2 0 1 1-3 2 3 1 1 4 0 0 1 0 0 6.75
Devenski 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9.00
Pressly 1 0 0 2-3 3 4 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 40.50

___

SCORE BY INNINGS
Houston 411 011 111 11
Washington 210 230 631 18

E_Bregman, Turner, Suzuki, Soto, Rendon. LOB_Houston 56, Washington 53. 2B_Altuve 3, Springer, Gurriel 2, Correa, Cabrera, Soto 2, Rendon 2. 3B_Robles. HR_Springer, Chirinos, Maldonado, Bregman, Taylor, Eaton, Soto, Zimmerman, Suzuki. RBIs_Brantley 2, Springer 2, Chirinos, Gurriel 2, Maldonado, Reddick, Bregman 2, Taylor, Eaton 3, Cabrera 3, Soto 3, Zimmerman 2, Kendrick, Suzuki, Robles, Rendon 2. SB_Tucker, Brantley, Altuve, Springer 2, Soto, Turner, Robles. CS_Altuve. S_Osuna, Doolittle.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Alan Porter; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, James Hoye; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Lance Barksdale. (Game 2) Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, James Hoye; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Sam Holbrook. (Game 3) Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, James Hoye; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Sam Holbrook; Right, Doug Eddings; Left, Jim Wolf.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:43.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:01.

T_Game 3 at Washington, 4:03.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43339.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 43357.

A_Game 3 at Washington, 43867.