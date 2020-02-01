https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15022236.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|40
|35.5
|389-859
|.453
|103-317
|267-314
|.850
|1148
|28.7
|Bertans
|38
|29.2
|184-427
|.431
|136-322
|65-74
|.878
|569
|15.0
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|Bryant
|27
|25.3
|141-243
|.580
|14-43
|49-64
|.766
|345
|12.8
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Thomas
|38
|23.1
|166-400
|.415
|75-177
|60-74
|.811
|467
|12.3
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|Smith
|47
|26.3
|217-472
|.460
|43-123
|40-60
|.667
|517
|11.0
|Brown
|44
|26.2
|181-388
|.466
|37-105
|69-90
|.767
|468
|10.6
|Mahinmi
|27
|22.4
|79-156
|.506
|5-20
|56-88
|.636
|219
|8.1
|Pasecniks
|19
|19.5
|54-102
|.529
|0-2
|31-50
|.620
|139
|7.3
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Mathews
|15
|13.1
|23-50
|.460
|18-42
|29-32
|.906
|93
|6.2
|Payton II
|19
|19.5
|41-97
|.423
|11-37
|4-7
|.571
|97
|5.1
|Bonga
|42
|17.5
|72-132
|.545
|14-35
|36-47
|.766
|194
|4.6
|Williams
|10
|13.4
|16-25
|.640
|0-2
|3-5
|.600
|35
|3.5
|Schofield
|26
|11.2
|30-75
|.400
|14-47
|9-13
|.692
|83
|3.2
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|47
|241.1
|1999-4311
|.464
|563-1538
|879-1118
|.786
|5440
|115.7
|OPPONENTS
|47
|241.1
|2060-4202
|.490
|586-1565
|980-1249
|.785
|5686
|121.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|41
|139
|180
|4.5
|256
|6.4
|90
|1
|38
|130
|13
|Bertans
|29
|145
|174
|4.6
|64
|1.7
|96
|0
|27
|36
|25
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|Bryant
|54
|144
|198
|7.3
|61
|2.3
|61
|0
|10
|41
|23
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Thomas
|11
|54
|65
|1.7
|139
|3.7
|75
|2
|13
|74
|6
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|Smith
|21
|120
|141
|3.0
|217
|4.6
|70
|0
|39
|60
|18
|Brown
|52
|208
|260
|5.9
|95
|2.2
|82
|0
|56
|48
|4
|Mahinmi
|59
|106
|165
|6.1
|40
|1.5
|83
|0
|21
|39
|37
|Pasecniks
|37
|57
|94
|4.9
|17
|.9
|58
|0
|8
|22
|10
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Mathews
|6
|17
|23
|1.5
|10
|.7
|26
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Payton II
|23
|45
|68
|3.6
|41
|2.2
|41
|0
|29
|19
|7
|Bonga
|44
|93
|137
|3.3
|44
|1.0
|95
|0
|28
|30
|13
|Williams
|15
|28
|43
|4.3
|6
|.6
|11
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Schofield
|6
|28
|34
|1.3
|14
|.5
|41
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|493
|1497
|1990
|42.3
|1201
|25.6
|1056
|3
|353
|665
|204
|OPPONENTS
|498
|1662
|2160
|46.0
|1214
|25.8
|1018
|0
|346
|723
|242
