Washington-Pittsburgh Runs

Nationals fifth. Stephen Strasburg lines out to deep right field to Jose Osuna. Trea Turner singles to center field. Adam Eaton hit by pitch. Anthony Rendon doubles to deep right center field. Adam Eaton scores. Juan Soto flies out to shallow left field to Bryan Reynolds.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Pirates 0.

Pirates eighth. Jacob Stallings singles to right field. Melky Cabrera walks. Adam Frazier singles to shallow infield. Melky Cabrera to second. Steven Brault to third. Bryan Reynolds out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Victor Robles. Steven Brault scores. Starling Marte homers to center field. Adam Frazier scores. Melky Cabrera scores. Josh Bell pops out to shallow center field to Anthony Rendon. Colin Moran is intentionally walked. Felipe Vazquez grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Rendon to Matt Adams.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 4, Nationals 1.