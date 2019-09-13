Washington-Minnesota Runs

Nationals first. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Adam Eaton pops out to Willians Astudillo. Anthony Rendon homers to center field. Juan Soto singles to right field, tagged out at second, Eddie Rosario to C.J. Cron to Ehire Adrianza.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Twins 0.

Twins first. Mitch Garver grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Matt Adams. Luis Arraez doubles to deep right field. Nelson Cruz flies out to deep right field to Adam Eaton. Luis Arraez to third. Eddie Rosario singles to right field. Luis Arraez scores. C.J. Cron reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Eddie Rosario out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Twins 1.

Nationals third. Trea Turner doubles to left center field. Adam Eaton singles to right field. Trea Turner to third. Anthony Rendon walks. Adam Eaton to second. Juan Soto reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Anthony Rendon out at second. Adam Eaton to third. Trea Turner scores. Howie Kendrick strikes out swinging. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to center field. Juan Soto to second. Adam Eaton scores. Matt Adams called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 3, Twins 1.

Twins third. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base, Asdrubal Cabrera to Matt Adams. Nelson Cruz homers to center field. Eddie Rosario grounds out to third base, Anthony Rendon to Matt Adams. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 3, Twins 2.

Nationals fifth. Adam Eaton homers to right field. Anthony Rendon walks. Juan Soto reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Anthony Rendon out at second. Howie Kendrick strikes out swinging. Asdrubal Cabrera triples to deep right field. Juan Soto scores. Brian Dozier pops out to C.J. Cron.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 6, Twins 2.

Twins fifth. Mitch Garver doubles to deep center field. Luis Arraez called out on strikes. Nelson Cruz singles to left center field. Mitch Garver scores. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron singles to shallow infield. Nelson Cruz to second. Willians Astudillo reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. C.J. Cron out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 6, Twins 3.

Nationals sixth. Victor Robles doubles to deep right field. Yan Gomes grounds out to third base, Willians Astudillo to C.J. Cron. Trea Turner walks. Adam Eaton strikes out swinging. Trea Turner steals second. Victor Robles steals third. Anthony Rendon doubles to deep left field. Trea Turner scores. Victor Robles scores. Juan Soto homers to left field. Anthony Rendon scores. Howie Kendrick singles to center field. Asdrubal Cabrera flies out to deep center field to Ryan LaMarre.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 10, Twins 3.

Twins eighth. C.J. Cron grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Asdrubal Cabrera. Willians Astudillo walks. Jonathan Schoop homers to left field. Willians Astudillo scores. Ronald Torreyes singles to shallow center field. Ryan LaMarre walks. Ronald Torreyes to second. LaMonte Wade Jr singles to right field. Ryan LaMarre to second. Ronald Torreyes scores. Jason Castro walks. LaMonte Wade Jr to second. Ryan LaMarre to third. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco pinch-hitting for Ian Miller. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 10, Twins 6.

Nationals ninth. Asdrubal Cabrera grounds out to first base, C.J. Cron to Trevor Hildenberger. Brian Dozier grounds out to shortstop, Jonathan Schoop to C.J. Cron. Victor Robles hit by pitch. Yan Gomes homers to center field. Victor Robles scores. Trea Turner walks. Michael A. Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Jorge Polanco to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 12, Twins 6.