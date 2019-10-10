Washington-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers first. Joc Pederson doubles to deep left field. Max Muncy homers to center field. Joc Pederson scores. Justin Turner walks. Cody Bellinger strikes out on a foul tip. Matt Beaty singles to center field. Justin Turner to second. Corey Seager grounds out to second base. Matt Beaty out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Nationals 0.

Dodgers second. Kike Hernandez homers to center field. Will Smith lines out to shallow infield to Stephen Strasburg. Walker Buehler grounds out to second base, Howie Kendrick to Ryan Zimmerman. Joc Pederson singles to center field. Max Muncy flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Nationals 0.

Nationals sixth. Anthony Rendon doubles to deep left field. Juan Soto singles to right field. Anthony Rendon scores. Howie Kendrick grounds out to second base. Juan Soto out at second. Ryan Zimmerman strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Nationals 1.

Nationals eighth. Anthony Rendon homers to center field. Juan Soto homers to center field. Howie Kendrick strikes out swinging. Ryan Zimmerman strikes out swinging. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 3, Dodgers 3.

Nationals tenth. Adam Eaton walks. Anthony Rendon doubles to deep left field. Adam Eaton to third. Juan Soto is intentionally walked. Howie Kendrick homers to center field. Juan Soto scores. Anthony Rendon scores. Adam Eaton scores. Ryan Zimmerman lines out to left field to Chris Taylor. Yan Gomes singles to right field. Michael A. Taylor pops out to shallow center field to Kike Hernandez. Brian Dozier pinch-hitting for Daniel Hudson. Brian Dozier pops out to third base to Corey Seager.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 7, Dodgers 3.