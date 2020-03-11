Washington 122, N.Y. Knicks 115
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harkless
|11:34
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|4
|Randle
|26:07
|5-11
|6-6
|2-5
|2
|6
|16
|Gibson
|17:29
|4-4
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|10
|Barrett
|29:37
|5-15
|5-7
|1-6
|1
|1
|16
|Payton
|18:18
|1-6
|1-4
|0-2
|4
|4
|3
|Ntilikina
|29:42
|6-9
|5-6
|0-2
|10
|5
|20
|Bullock
|28:24
|4-6
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|10
|Portis
|26:49
|9-15
|1-2
|1-6
|5
|1
|20
|M.Robinson
|24:51
|4-5
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|10
|Ellington
|16:04
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|6
|Knox II
|11:05
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-81
|23-31
|8-36
|30
|29
|115
Percentages: FG .519, FT .742.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Ntilikina 3-5, Ellington 2-6, Bullock 1-2, Portis 1-2, Barrett 1-5, Knox II 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bullock, Gibson, Portis).
Turnovers: 18 (Barrett 5, Randle 4, Bullock 3, Ntilikina 2, Ellington, Gibson, Payton, Portis).
Steals: 10 (Barrett 4, Ntilikina 2, Ellington, Gibson, Payton, Randle).
Technical Fouls: Ntilikina, 2:23 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hachimura
|28:35
|4-6
|4-4
|0-7
|2
|1
|12
|J.Robinson
|14:12
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant
|24:15
|5-9
|3-4
|4-10
|2
|2
|14
|Beal
|38:31
|11-25
|14-16
|0-3
|7
|2
|40
|Napier
|38:14
|6-12
|6-6
|0-2
|6
|3
|21
|Bertans
|29:12
|3-9
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|5
|11
|Brown Jr.
|23:32
|2-4
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|1
|9
|Wagner
|21:11
|3-4
|4-4
|3-3
|1
|4
|10
|Payton II
|10:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Mathews
|8:33
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Pasecniks
|2:34
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Schofield
|00:44
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|35-74
|38-45
|9-37
|23
|25
|122
Percentages: FG .473, FT .844.
3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Beal 4-10, Napier 3-7, Bertans 3-9, Brown Jr. 2-2, Bryant 1-2, Mathews 1-2, Hachimura 0-1, J.Robinson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hachimura 2, Beal, J.Robinson).
Turnovers: 16 (Beal 5, Napier 4, Brown Jr. 3, Bertans, Hachimura, Payton II, Wagner).
Steals: 8 (Beal 3, Napier 3, Bryant, Payton II).
Technical Fouls: Wizards, 1:19 second; Bertans, 7:05 third; Napier, 2:23 third.
|New York
|31
|39
|17
|28
|—
|115
|Washington
|36
|18
|33
|35
|—
|122
A_15,048 (20,356). T_2:33.