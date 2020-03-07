Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
THE CITADEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Webster 24 2-3 3-4 0-4 0 1 7
Spence 11 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Abee 33 4-13 4-4 0-2 0 0 16
Batiste 32 5-10 0-2 1-8 5 4 11
Fitzgibbons 30 3-9 4-5 0-1 0 2 13
Harris 34 6-13 9-10 2-5 2 0 22
Rice 18 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Clark 17 3-4 0-0 0-1 1 3 7
R.Guyton 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-56 20-25 3-21 8 12 76

Percentages: FG .411, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Abee 4-11, Fitzgibbons 3-7, Clark 1-1, Batiste 1-2, Harris 1-3, Rice 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Abee, Batiste, Clark, Harris).

Turnovers: 6 (Batiste 2, Clark 2, Harris 2).

Steals: 8 (Batiste 3, Fitzgibbons 2, Harris 2, Webster).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WOFFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goodwin 14 5-8 5-5 2-5 1 1 15
Hoover 28 6-12 2-2 0-2 0 2 17
Larson 22 3-5 0-0 0-5 3 1 8
Murphy 31 4-7 0-0 0-1 3 0 10
Stumpe 16 4-6 0-0 1-4 2 5 11
Jones 26 5-6 0-0 4-7 2 1 10
Bigelow 21 3-5 0-0 1-4 0 3 8
Theme-Love 16 1-2 0-0 0-0 2 1 3
Hollowell 15 2-7 0-0 0-7 5 1 6
Richardson 11 2-4 0-1 0-0 1 2 5
Totals 200 35-62 7-8 8-35 19 17 93

Percentages: FG .565, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Stumpe 3-5, Hoover 3-7, Larson 2-3, Murphy 2-3, Bigelow 2-4, Hollowell 2-5, Richardson 1-2, Theme-Love 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bigelow, Goodwin, Jones).

Turnovers: 15 (Murphy 6, Bigelow 2, Larson 2, Goodwin, Hollowell, Hoover, Jones, Theme-Love).

Steals: 2 (Hollowell, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

The Citadel 32 44 76
Wofford 51 42 93

