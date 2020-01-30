Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WOFFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hoover 32 8-11 0-0 0-5 1 0 19
Murphy 26 6-8 0-0 0-3 4 0 14
Goodwin 24 11-12 3-4 2-8 2 2 25
Stumpe 23 3-7 0-0 2-5 0 2 7
Hollowell 19 2-6 0-0 0-1 2 0 5
Bigelow 17 1-4 1-2 0-3 1 2 3
Larson 17 0-4 1-2 0-4 1 4 1
Theme-Love 16 0-2 1-2 0-3 0 1 1
Jones 14 2-3 0-1 0-3 0 4 4
Richardson 11 0-1 0-1 1-2 0 1 0
Appelgren 1 0-0 0-1 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-58 6-13 5-37 11 16 79

Percentages: FG .569, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Hoover 3-6, Murphy 2-4, Hollowell 1-5, Stumpe 1-5, Theme-Love 0-1, Bigelow 0-2, Larson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones).

Turnovers: 11 (Larson 3, Goodwin 2, Murphy 2, Bigelow, Hollowell, Hoover, Stumpe).

Steals: 6 (Murphy 2, Stumpe 2, Larson, Theme-Love).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
THE CITADEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Abee 32 3-7 0-0 0-0 0 2 8
Rice 32 5-14 2-2 2-5 1 0 15
Batiste 28 2-4 1-2 0-4 3 3 5
Harris 26 1-6 5-6 0-5 3 3 7
Fitzgibbons 17 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Reed 17 2-6 3-6 1-3 0 1 7
Webster 17 1-6 0-0 2-6 1 2 2
Clark 16 3-7 0-0 0-1 0 3 6
Davis 15 1-3 1-2 0-1 1 0 4
Totals 200 19-56 12-18 5-25 9 16 54

Percentages: FG .339, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Rice 3-9, Abee 2-5, Davis 1-2, Batiste 0-1, Fitzgibbons 0-1, Webster 0-1, Reed 0-2, Harris 0-3, Clark 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Webster 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Clark 4, Harris 2, Webster 2, Batiste, Davis, Fitzgibbons).

Steals: 4 (Abee 2, Webster 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wofford 36 43 79
The Citadel 30 26 54

A_1,263 (6,000).