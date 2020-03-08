https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/WOFFORD-77-FURMAN-68-15114067.php
WOFFORD 77, FURMAN 68
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WOFFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goodwin
|27
|8-9
|3-4
|5-9
|1
|2
|19
|Hoover
|34
|2-10
|3-4
|0-1
|3
|2
|7
|Larson
|30
|2-2
|2-4
|0-6
|4
|1
|7
|Murphy
|34
|3-10
|8-8
|0-4
|4
|3
|15
|Stumpe
|28
|5-9
|3-4
|1-5
|1
|1
|18
|Jones
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Bigelow
|12
|1-3
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Hollowell
|10
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|4
|Theme-Love
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Richardson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-50
|20-27
|6-35
|13
|18
|77
Percentages: FG .480, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Stumpe 5-7, Larson 1-1, Hollowell 1-2, Bigelow 1-3, Murphy 1-5, Theme-Love 0-1, Hoover 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bigelow).
Turnovers: 14 (Murphy 5, Larson 2, Stumpe 2, Bigelow, Goodwin, Hollowell, Hoover, Theme-Love).
Steals: 7 (Larson 3, Murphy 2, Stumpe, Theme-Love).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FURMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gurley
|32
|3-7
|3-3
|1-4
|0
|4
|9
|Slawson
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|5
|Bothwell
|34
|7-14
|3-6
|1-7
|0
|4
|18
|Hunter
|35
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|2
|8
|Lyons
|37
|4-14
|5-7
|0-2
|0
|2
|15
|Mounce
|31
|5-8
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|5
|13
|Clark
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Pugh
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|14-19
|2-21
|6
|23
|68
Percentages: FG .418, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Mounce 2-5, Hunter 2-6, Lyons 2-8, Slawson 1-3, Bothwell 1-6, Gurley 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gurley 3).
Turnovers: 10 (Bothwell 3, Mounce 3, Gurley 2, Clark, Slawson).
Steals: 7 (Mounce 3, Bothwell, Gurley, Hunter, Lyons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wofford
|23
|54
|—
|77
|Furman
|20
|48
|—
|68
.
View Comments