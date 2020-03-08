Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WOFFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goodwin 27 8-9 3-4 5-9 1 2 19
Hoover 34 2-10 3-4 0-1 3 2 7
Larson 30 2-2 2-4 0-6 4 1 7
Murphy 34 3-10 8-8 0-4 4 3 15
Stumpe 28 5-9 3-4 1-5 1 1 18
Jones 13 2-3 0-0 0-2 0 2 4
Bigelow 12 1-3 0-1 0-3 0 2 3
Hollowell 10 1-3 1-2 0-3 0 3 4
Theme-Love 8 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Richardson 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-50 20-27 6-35 13 18 77

Percentages: FG .480, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Stumpe 5-7, Larson 1-1, Hollowell 1-2, Bigelow 1-3, Murphy 1-5, Theme-Love 0-1, Hoover 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bigelow).

Turnovers: 14 (Murphy 5, Larson 2, Stumpe 2, Bigelow, Goodwin, Hollowell, Hoover, Theme-Love).

Steals: 7 (Larson 3, Murphy 2, Stumpe, Theme-Love).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FURMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gurley 32 3-7 3-3 1-4 0 4 9
Slawson 16 2-5 0-0 0-1 0 4 5
Bothwell 34 7-14 3-6 1-7 0 4 18
Hunter 35 2-6 2-2 0-3 5 2 8
Lyons 37 4-14 5-7 0-2 0 2 15
Mounce 31 5-8 1-1 0-1 1 5 13
Clark 14 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
Pugh 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-55 14-19 2-21 6 23 68

Percentages: FG .418, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Mounce 2-5, Hunter 2-6, Lyons 2-8, Slawson 1-3, Bothwell 1-6, Gurley 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gurley 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Bothwell 3, Mounce 3, Gurley 2, Clark, Slawson).

Steals: 7 (Mounce 3, Bothwell, Gurley, Hunter, Lyons).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wofford 23 54 77
Furman 20 48 68

.