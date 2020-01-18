FG FT Reb
FURMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lyons 36 0-8 5-8 1-4 2 1 5
Mounce 35 4-10 0-0 1-3 1 2 9
Hunter 34 3-6 0-0 0-3 4 0 8
Gurley 33 7-9 0-0 0-4 1 3 15
Bothwell 31 5-9 0-0 0-5 1 1 13
Slawson 18 0-5 0-0 1-4 1 2 0
Clark 12 1-3 0-2 0-2 0 1 2
Pugh 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-51 5-10 3-25 10 11 52

Percentages: FG .392, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Bothwell 3-5, Hunter 2-5, Gurley 1-3, Mounce 1-6, Clark 0-1, Pugh 0-1, Slawson 0-2, Lyons 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gurley).

Turnovers: 14 (Gurley 4, Lyons 4, Bothwell 2, Mounce 2, Hunter, Pugh).

Steals: 5 (Bothwell 2, Mounce 2, Clark).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WOFFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hoover 35 7-10 0-0 0-3 1 0 17
Murphy 34 4-11 0-0 0-5 6 0 8
Stumpe 30 4-8 0-0 1-3 1 4 11
Goodwin 26 8-13 2-2 2-7 2 1 18
Hollowell 20 1-6 0-0 0-2 2 0 3
Jones 14 2-2 0-0 2-5 0 1 4
Larson 14 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Theme-Love 12 1-4 0-1 0-1 2 1 2
Bigelow 10 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Richardson 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-57 2-3 5-29 15 10 66

Percentages: FG .491, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hoover 3-6, Stumpe 3-6, Bigelow 1-3, Hollowell 1-4, Murphy 0-1, Theme-Love 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bigelow, Goodwin, Jones).

Turnovers: 10 (Murphy 3, Hollowell 2, Theme-Love 2, Bigelow, Larson, Stumpe).

Steals: 4 (Hoover 2, Goodwin, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Furman 18 34 52
Wofford 34 32 66

A_3,400 (3,500).