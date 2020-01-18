https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/WOFFORD-66-FURMAN-52-14985307.php
WOFFORD 66, FURMAN 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FURMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lyons
|36
|0-8
|5-8
|1-4
|2
|1
|5
|Mounce
|35
|4-10
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|9
|Hunter
|34
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|8
|Gurley
|33
|7-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|15
|Bothwell
|31
|5-9
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|13
|Slawson
|18
|0-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|0
|Clark
|12
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Pugh
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|5-10
|3-25
|10
|11
|52
Percentages: FG .392, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Bothwell 3-5, Hunter 2-5, Gurley 1-3, Mounce 1-6, Clark 0-1, Pugh 0-1, Slawson 0-2, Lyons 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gurley).
Turnovers: 14 (Gurley 4, Lyons 4, Bothwell 2, Mounce 2, Hunter, Pugh).
Steals: 5 (Bothwell 2, Mounce 2, Clark).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WOFFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hoover
|35
|7-10
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|17
|Murphy
|34
|4-11
|0-0
|0-5
|6
|0
|8
|Stumpe
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|11
|Goodwin
|26
|8-13
|2-2
|2-7
|2
|1
|18
|Hollowell
|20
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|3
|Jones
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|4
|Larson
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Theme-Love
|12
|1-4
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Bigelow
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Richardson
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|2-3
|5-29
|15
|10
|66
Percentages: FG .491, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hoover 3-6, Stumpe 3-6, Bigelow 1-3, Hollowell 1-4, Murphy 0-1, Theme-Love 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bigelow, Goodwin, Jones).
Turnovers: 10 (Murphy 3, Hollowell 2, Theme-Love 2, Bigelow, Larson, Stumpe).
Steals: 4 (Hoover 2, Goodwin, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Furman
|18
|34
|—
|52
|Wofford
|34
|32
|—
|66
A_3,400 (3,500).
