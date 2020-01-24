https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/WINTHROP-79-SC-UPSTATE-53-15000079.php
WINTHROP 79, SC-UPSTATE 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC-UPSTATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hammond
|34
|2-8
|5-6
|2-6
|3
|3
|9
|White
|30
|3-5
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|8
|Bruner
|29
|3-9
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|1
|7
|Mozone
|24
|4-7
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|2
|14
|Zink
|23
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|5
|Watson
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Booker
|15
|0-3
|4-6
|3-5
|0
|1
|4
|Goodloe
|10
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Martin
|10
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Smith
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Aldrich
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Carter
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-44
|14-24
|6-25
|7
|19
|53
Percentages: FG .386, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Mozone 3-4, Bruner 1-3, White 1-3, Goodloe 0-1, Hammond 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Zink).
Turnovers: 18 (Goodloe 4, Bruner 3, Hammond 3, Zink 3, Martin 2, Watson 2, Mozone).
Steals: 5 (Mozone 2, Hammond, Watson, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WINTHROP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hale
|28
|6-12
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|17
|Vaudrin
|26
|1-4
|3-4
|0-2
|4
|3
|5
|Anumba
|24
|1-6
|1-2
|3-8
|1
|3
|4
|Zunic
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|7
|Jones
|22
|0-7
|4-4
|4-5
|4
|1
|4
|Burns
|20
|7-10
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|14
|Claxton
|18
|1-2
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|4
|4
|Ferguson
|17
|3-3
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|3
|8
|King
|10
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|7
|Falden
|8
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|7
|Hunter
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pupavac
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|14-18
|15-38
|18
|21
|79
Percentages: FG .467, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Hale 3-8, Ferguson 2-2, King 1-2, Falden 1-3, Anumba 1-4, Zunic 1-4, Vaudrin 0-1, Jones 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Burns 2, Claxton, Zunic).
Turnovers: 12 (Hale 3, Jones 2, King 2, Vaudrin 2, Anumba, Burns, Ferguson).
Steals: 8 (Jones 3, Burns 2, Anumba, Hale, Zunic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SC-Upstate
|34
|19
|—
|53
|Winthrop
|34
|45
|—
|79
A_2,034 (6,100).
