FG FT Reb
W. CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dotson 34 12-17 1-1 2-12 3 4 25
Steger 36 4-10 1-1 0-1 0 1 12
Faulkner 37 7-16 6-7 1-7 6 0 23
Halvorsen 27 1-2 0-0 1-6 1 3 3
Harris 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
McCray 31 2-2 4-4 0-3 2 4 10
Elks 18 1-1 0-0 0-3 0 2 3
Cork 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 29-52 12-13 4-32 12 15 80

Percentages: FG .558, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Steger 3-7, Faulkner 3-8, McCray 2-2, Elks 1-1, Halvorsen 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dotson 2, Cork).

Turnovers: 16 (Faulkner 6, Dotson 3, Steger 3, McCray 2, Halvorsen, Harris).

Steals: 4 (Dotson 2, Halvorsen, McCray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WOFFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goodwin 17 2-3 0-0 2-3 0 4 4
Hoover 33 6-18 5-5 0-0 2 1 19
Larson 13 2-5 1-3 0-1 1 0 5
Murphy 35 5-9 0-0 0-3 5 1 12
Stumpe 32 5-9 0-0 1-6 3 4 11
Hollowell 23 3-12 0-0 0-2 3 2 8
Jones 23 3-5 0-1 3-3 1 2 6
Theme-Love 13 1-1 0-0 0-2 1 1 2
Bigelow 8 2-2 1-2 1-1 1 2 7
Richardson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 29-64 7-11 7-21 18 17 74

Percentages: FG .453, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Bigelow 2-2, Murphy 2-6, Hollowell 2-8, Hoover 2-10, Stumpe 1-4, Larson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Goodwin 3).

Turnovers: 8 (Goodwin 2, Hollowell 2, Hoover, Murphy, Stumpe, Theme-Love).

Steals: 8 (Hoover 2, Murphy 2, Goodwin, Jones, Larson, Stumpe).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Carolina 39 41 80
Wofford 38 36 74

A_2,365 (3,500).