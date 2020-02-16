Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH (19-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rivers 36 4-7 1-2 1-6 3 2 9
Kitley 25 9-14 3-5 5-14 1 3 21
Cole 39 9-16 2-3 1-4 9 2 20
Mabrey 37 5-8 0-0 0-1 0 0 14
Sheppard 26 2-7 0-0 1-2 1 4 5
Baptiste 9 0-2 0-0 0-4 1 1 0
Obouh Fegue 10 2-2 0-0 1-4 0 1 4
King 18 0-2 0-0 3-3 1 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-58 6-10 12-39 16 14 73

Percentages: FG 53.448, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Mabrey 4-6, Sheppard 1-5, King 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Rivers 2, Kitley 2)

Turnovers: 16 (Cole 6, Sheppard 3, Kitley 2, Mabrey 2, Baptiste 1, King 1, 1)

Steals: 6 (Cole 3, King 2, Rivers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WAKE FOREST (13-13) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Morra 22 6-8 2-2 2-4 0 2 14
Raca 40 7-18 8-10 2-5 1 0 24
Conti 29 1-7 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Scruggs 33 2-8 0-0 1-2 1 3 4
Sharp 38 2-11 2-4 3-8 2 4 6
Udoh 18 3-5 1-1 1-2 1 0 7
Harrison 18 2-5 0-0 0-0 4 0 5
Hoard 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 7-12 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-63 13-17 16-34 10 10 62

Percentages: FG 36.508, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .25 (Raca 2-5, Harrison 1-2, Conti 0-3, Scruggs 0-1, Sharp 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Udoh 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Raca 3, Conti 2, Scruggs 2, Sharp 2, Morra 1, Udoh 1, 1)

Steals: 10 (Harrison 4, Sharp 3, Morra 2, Raca 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia Tech 21 19 17 16 73
Wake Forest 14 17 19 12 62

A_1,509

Officials_Nic Cappel, Kristi Vera, Daryl Humphrey