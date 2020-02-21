Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH (20-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rivers 21 4-6 0-1 6-8 0 2 8
Kitley 33 8-14 3-4 0-10 4 2 19
Cole 36 4-11 0-0 0-4 11 4 8
Mabrey 40 4-11 1-2 0-5 2 0 11
Sheppard 39 1-9 3-3 0-5 2 2 6
Baptiste 19 3-7 2-2 2-5 1 1 9
Obouh Fegue 7 2-4 1-2 2-3 0 0 5
King 5 0-0 2-2 2-2 0 1 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-62 12-16 13-43 20 12 68

Percentages: FG 41.935, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .2 (Mabrey 2-8, Sheppard 1-8, Baptiste 1-1, Cole 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Kitley 8, Sheppard 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Cole 4, Kitley 3, Mabrey 3, Baptiste 3, King 3, Rivers 2)

Steals: 13 (Cole 5, Mabrey 3, Sheppard 2, Kitley 1, Baptiste 1, King 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
NOTRE DAME (10-17) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brunelle 36 7-12 0-0 0-1 1 2 20
Vaughn 21 1-6 1-2 3-6 0 1 3
Gilbert 29 2-16 2-2 2-8 4 4 6
Sniezek 39 1-3 3-4 0-4 8 3 5
Walker 40 8-22 3-4 4-7 2 4 19
Cosgrove 17 3-5 0-0 1-2 0 1 7
Cole 18 1-2 0-0 3-6 0 1 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-66 9-12 13-37 15 16 62

Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Brunelle 6-10, Cosgrove 1-3, Gilbert 0-1, Walker 0-5)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brunelle 1, Gilbert 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Sniezek 5, Vaughn 4, Gilbert 3, Walker 3, Brunelle 2)

Steals: 12 (Brunelle 3, Gilbert 3, Sniezek 3, Vaughn 1, Walker 1, Cole 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia Tech 20 16 17 15 68
Notre Dame 10 14 10 28 62

A_7,401

Officials_Katie Lukanich, Rod Creech, Eric Brewton