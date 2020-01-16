Vermont 72, Binghamton 53
R.Duncan 4-6 0-1 10, Smith 4-8 0-1 10, Lamb 5-8 1-1 12, E.Duncan 0-4 0-0 0, Shungu 4-7 2-2 12, Davis 5-10 1-2 12, Deloney 2-5 2-2 7, Patella 0-2 0-0 0, Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Giddens 2-2 2-2 6, Beckett 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-55 8-11 72.
Tinsley 3-9 0-0 7, Caldwell 3-9 1-1 8, Sessoms 4-14 1-1 9, Mills 5-9 0-0 13, Brown 3-8 0-1 8, Willis 2-4 0-0 4, Petcash 1-2 0-0 3, Athuai 0-1 0-0 0, Sarr 0-1 0-0 0, Hjalmarsson 0-1 0-0 0, Gallagher 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-58 3-5 53.
Halftime_Vermont 43-22. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 10-22 (R.Duncan 2-2, Shungu 2-3, Smith 2-4, Beckett 1-1, Deloney 1-1, Lamb 1-2, Davis 1-5, E.Duncan 0-4), Binghamton 8-26 (Mills 3-6, Brown 2-4, Petcash 1-2, Caldwell 1-3, Tinsley 1-6, Hjalmarsson 0-1, Sarr 0-1, Sessoms 0-3). Rebounds_Vermont 39 (R.Duncan 8), Binghamton 26 (Caldwell 7). Assists_Vermont 14 (Lamb 3), Binghamton 9 (Sessoms, Mills 3). Total Fouls_Vermont 14, Binghamton 12. A_1,556 (5,142).