Vegas 5, Calgary 3
|Vegas
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
|Calgary
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Vegas, Nosek 8 (Reaves, Holden), 5:24. 2, Vegas, Holden 6 (Pirri, Cousins), 11:49.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 32 (Stastny, Karlsson), 3:39 (pp). 4, Calgary, Lucic 8, 8:23. 5, Calgary, Dube 6 (Lucic, Backlund), 16:32 (pp).
Third Period_6, Calgary, Tkachuk 23 (Mangiapane, Gustafsson), 17:00. 7, Vegas, Theodore 12 (Stephenson, Martinez), 18:50. 8, Vegas, Marchessault 21 (Smith, Karlsson), 19:42 (en).
Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-13-10_32. Calgary 11-6-5_22.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 1; Calgary 1 of 1.
Goalies_Vegas, Lehner 19-10-5 (22 shots-19 saves). Calgary, Rittich 24-17-6 (31-27).
A_18,841 (19,289). T_2:27.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Mach.
