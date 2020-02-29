https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vancouver-Canucks-Stax-15094871.php
Vancouver Canucks Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 29, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|63
|25
|40
|65
|9
|45
|9
|0
|3
|149
|.168
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|62
|25
|35
|60
|13
|16
|8
|0
|5
|153
|.163
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|62
|8
|43
|51
|-5
|18
|3
|0
|2
|118
|.068
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|63
|20
|30
|50
|-9
|21
|10
|0
|2
|166
|.120
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|56
|16
|29
|45
|5
|14
|5
|0
|3
|166
|.096
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|63
|18
|24
|42
|0
|27
|3
|2
|3
|149
|.121
|F
|18
|Jake Virtanen
|63
|18
|17
|35
|0
|39
|6
|0
|6
|135
|.133
|F
|88
|Adam Gaudette
|53
|11
|19
|30
|-6
|33
|4
|0
|1
|68
|.162
|D
|23
|Alexander Edler
|53
|5
|24
|29
|8
|58
|1
|0
|1
|104
|.048
|D
|57
|Tyler Myers
|63
|6
|14
|20
|-2
|45
|1
|1
|1
|125
|.048
|F
|17
|Josh Leivo
|36
|7
|12
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|63
|2
|17
|19
|6
|37
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.050
|F
|20
|Brandon Sutter
|38
|8
|8
|16
|5
|23
|1
|0
|0
|68
|.118
|D
|51
|Troy Stecher
|63
|4
|10
|14
|5
|32
|0
|0
|0
|75
|.053
|F
|21
|Loui Eriksson
|44
|6
|6
|12
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.113
|F
|26
|Antoine Roussel
|35
|6
|5
|11
|-1
|41
|1
|0
|0
|44
|.136
|F
|83
|Jay Beagle
|54
|2
|5
|7
|-9
|38
|0
|1
|1
|48
|.042
|D
|4
|Jordie Benn
|43
|1
|6
|7
|-6
|17
|0
|0
|1
|56
|.018
|F
|64
|Tyler Motte
|28
|3
|4
|7
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|F
|0
|Tim Schaller
|51
|5
|1
|6
|-13
|14
|0
|1
|0
|48
|.104
|F
|73
|Tyler Toffoli
|4
|4
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.211
|F
|79
|Micheal Ferland
|14
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|5
|Oscar Fantenberg
|30
|1
|3
|4
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|71
|Zack MacEwen
|12
|2
|1
|3
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|44
|Tyler Graovac
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|38
|Justin Bailey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|77
|Nikolay Goldobin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Ashton Sautner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|206
|362
|568
|-14
|600
|54
|5
|31
|1963
|.105
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|192
|338
|530
|-10
|616
|39
|4
|26
|2089
|.092
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|43
|2551
|2.75
|23
|16
|4
|2
|117
|1420
|0.918
|0
|1
|4
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|22
|1229
|3.08
|11
|7
|2
|0
|63
|651
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Michael DiPietro
|1
|8
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|3824
|2.87
|34
|23
|6
|2
|181
|2078
|.908
|206
|362
|600
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|3824
|3.08
|29
|26
|8
|4
|194
|1951
|.895
|192
|338
|616
View Comments