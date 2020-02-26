Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26, 2020

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 J.T. Miller 62 24 39 63 11 43 8 0 3 146 .164
F 40 Elias Pettersson 61 25 34 59 14 16 8 0 5 150 .167
F 53 Bo Horvat 62 20 30 50 -6 21 10 0 2 163 .123
D 43 Quinn Hughes 61 8 42 50 -3 18 3 0 2 118 .068
F 6 Brock Boeser 56 16 29 45 5 14 5 0 3 166 .096
F 70 Tanner Pearson 62 18 24 42 1 27 3 2 3 148 .122
F 18 Jake Virtanen 62 18 17 35 1 39 6 0 6 134 .134
F 88 Adam Gaudette 52 11 19 30 -5 33 4 0 1 66 .167
D 23 Alexander Edler 52 5 23 28 8 58 1 0 1 102 .049
D 57 Tyler Myers 62 6 14 20 2 45 1 1 1 121 .050
F 17 Josh Leivo 36 7 12 19 0 4 0 0 0 69 .101
D 8 Christopher Tanev 62 2 17 19 5 32 0 0 1 39 .051
F 20 Brandon Sutter 37 8 8 16 5 23 1 0 0 67 .119
D 51 Troy Stecher 62 4 10 14 5 32 0 0 0 74 .054
F 21 Loui Eriksson 43 6 6 12 0 12 0 0 0 52 .115
F 26 Antoine Roussel 34 6 5 11 0 41 1 0 0 43 .140
F 83 Jay Beagle 53 2 5 7 -9 38 0 1 1 46 .043
D 4 Jordie Benn 43 1 6 7 -6 17 0 0 1 56 .018
F 64 Tyler Motte 27 3 4 7 -4 10 0 0 0 29 .103
F 0 Tim Schaller 51 5 1 6 -13 14 0 1 0 48 .104
F 79 Micheal Ferland 14 1 4 5 -3 7 0 0 0 15 .067
F 73 Tyler Toffoli 3 3 2 5 3 0 0 0 1 13 .231
D 5 Oscar Fantenberg 29 1 3 4 -3 6 0 0 0 40 .025
F 71 Zack MacEwen 12 2 1 3 3 11 0 0 0 10 .200
F 47 Sven Baertschi 6 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
F 44 Tyler Graovac 8 2 0 2 -2 2 2 0 0 5 .400
F 38 Justin Bailey 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 77 Nikolay Goldobin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 29 Ashton Sautner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 62 204 358 562 7 593 53 5 31 1929 .106
OPPONENT TOTALS 62 187 330 517 -30 607 39 4 25 2064 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
25 Jacob Markstrom 43 2551 2.75 23 16 4 2 117 1420 0.918 0 1 4
35 Thatcher Demko 21 1169 3.03 11 6 2 0 59 627 0.906 0 0 0
75 Michael DiPietro 1 8 7.5 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 62 3764 2.85 34 22 6 2 177 2054 .909 204 358 593
OPPONENT TOTALS 62 3764 3.1 28 26 8 4 192 1917 .894 187 330 607