THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 25, 2020

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 J.T. Miller 61 24 38 62 13 43 8 0 3 142 .169
F 40 Elias Pettersson 60 25 34 59 16 16 8 0 5 149 .168
D 43 Quinn Hughes 60 8 41 49 -1 18 3 0 2 114 .070
F 53 Bo Horvat 61 19 29 48 -6 21 9 0 2 161 .118
F 6 Brock Boeser 56 16 29 45 5 14 5 0 3 166 .096
F 70 Tanner Pearson 61 18 24 42 2 27 3 2 3 145 .124
F 18 Jake Virtanen 61 17 16 33 0 39 5 0 6 130 .131
F 88 Adam Gaudette 51 11 17 28 -6 33 4 0 1 66 .167
D 23 Alexander Edler 51 4 22 26 7 56 1 0 1 99 .040
F 17 Josh Leivo 36 7 12 19 0 4 0 0 0 69 .101
D 57 Tyler Myers 61 6 13 19 2 45 1 1 1 120 .050
D 8 Christopher Tanev 61 2 17 19 7 32 0 0 1 38 .053
F 20 Brandon Sutter 36 8 8 16 5 23 1 0 0 67 .119
D 51 Troy Stecher 61 4 10 14 5 32 0 0 0 73 .055
F 21 Loui Eriksson 42 6 6 12 2 12 0 0 0 50 .120
F 26 Antoine Roussel 33 6 5 11 -1 41 1 0 0 43 .140
F 83 Jay Beagle 52 2 5 7 -9 38 0 1 1 45 .044
D 4 Jordie Benn 43 1 6 7 -6 17 0 0 1 56 .018
F 64 Tyler Motte 26 3 4 7 -4 10 0 0 0 29 .103
F 0 Tim Schaller 51 5 1 6 -13 14 0 1 0 48 .104
F 79 Micheal Ferland 14 1 4 5 -3 7 0 0 0 15 .067
D 5 Oscar Fantenberg 28 1 3 4 -3 6 0 0 0 37 .027
F 73 Tyler Toffoli 2 2 2 4 3 0 0 0 0 9 .222
F 71 Zack MacEwen 12 2 1 3 3 11 0 0 0 10 .200
F 47 Sven Baertschi 6 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
F 44 Tyler Graovac 8 2 0 2 -2 2 2 0 0 5 .400
F 38 Justin Bailey 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 77 Nikolay Goldobin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 29 Ashton Sautner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 61 200 350 550 14 591 51 5 30 1895 .106
OPPONENT TOTALS 61 184 326 510 -37 603 39 4 25 2024 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
25 Jacob Markstrom 43 2551 2.75 23 16 4 2 117 1420 0.918 0 1 4
35 Thatcher Demko 20 1108 3.03 10 6 2 0 56 587 0.905 0 0 0
75 Michael DiPietro 1 8 7.5 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 61 3702 2.85 33 22 6 2 174 2014 .909 200 350 591
OPPONENT TOTALS 61 3702 3.08 28 26 7 4 188 1883 .894 184 326 603