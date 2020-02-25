https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vancouver-Canucks-Stax-15082604.php
Vancouver Canucks Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 25, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|61
|24
|38
|62
|13
|43
|8
|0
|3
|142
|.169
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|60
|25
|34
|59
|16
|16
|8
|0
|5
|149
|.168
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|60
|8
|41
|49
|-1
|18
|3
|0
|2
|114
|.070
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|61
|19
|29
|48
|-6
|21
|9
|0
|2
|161
|.118
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|56
|16
|29
|45
|5
|14
|5
|0
|3
|166
|.096
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|61
|18
|24
|42
|2
|27
|3
|2
|3
|145
|.124
|F
|18
|Jake Virtanen
|61
|17
|16
|33
|0
|39
|5
|0
|6
|130
|.131
|F
|88
|Adam Gaudette
|51
|11
|17
|28
|-6
|33
|4
|0
|1
|66
|.167
|D
|23
|Alexander Edler
|51
|4
|22
|26
|7
|56
|1
|0
|1
|99
|.040
|F
|17
|Josh Leivo
|36
|7
|12
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|D
|57
|Tyler Myers
|61
|6
|13
|19
|2
|45
|1
|1
|1
|120
|.050
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|61
|2
|17
|19
|7
|32
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.053
|F
|20
|Brandon Sutter
|36
|8
|8
|16
|5
|23
|1
|0
|0
|67
|.119
|D
|51
|Troy Stecher
|61
|4
|10
|14
|5
|32
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.055
|F
|21
|Loui Eriksson
|42
|6
|6
|12
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.120
|F
|26
|Antoine Roussel
|33
|6
|5
|11
|-1
|41
|1
|0
|0
|43
|.140
|F
|83
|Jay Beagle
|52
|2
|5
|7
|-9
|38
|0
|1
|1
|45
|.044
|D
|4
|Jordie Benn
|43
|1
|6
|7
|-6
|17
|0
|0
|1
|56
|.018
|F
|64
|Tyler Motte
|26
|3
|4
|7
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|F
|0
|Tim Schaller
|51
|5
|1
|6
|-13
|14
|0
|1
|0
|48
|.104
|F
|79
|Micheal Ferland
|14
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|5
|Oscar Fantenberg
|28
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.027
|F
|73
|Tyler Toffoli
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.222
|F
|71
|Zack MacEwen
|12
|2
|1
|3
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|44
|Tyler Graovac
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|38
|Justin Bailey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|77
|Nikolay Goldobin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Ashton Sautner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|200
|350
|550
|14
|591
|51
|5
|30
|1895
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|184
|326
|510
|-37
|603
|39
|4
|25
|2024
|.091
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|43
|2551
|2.75
|23
|16
|4
|2
|117
|1420
|0.918
|0
|1
|4
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|20
|1108
|3.03
|10
|6
|2
|0
|56
|587
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Michael DiPietro
|1
|8
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|3702
|2.85
|33
|22
|6
|2
|174
|2014
|.909
|200
|350
|591
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|3702
|3.08
|28
|26
|7
|4
|188
|1883
|.894
|184
|326
|603
View Comments