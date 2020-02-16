Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 16, 2020

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 J.T. Miller 58 22 35 57 9 43 8 0 3 134 .164
F 40 Elias Pettersson 57 23 34 57 12 16 7 0 5 139 .165
F 53 Bo Horvat 58 18 28 46 -6 14 8 0 2 150 .120
F 6 Brock Boeser 56 16 29 45 5 14 5 0 3 166 .096
D 43 Quinn Hughes 57 8 36 44 -4 16 3 0 2 106 .075
F 70 Tanner Pearson 58 17 24 41 1 27 3 2 2 138 .123
F 18 Jake Virtanen 58 16 16 32 -1 39 5 0 6 123 .130
F 88 Adam Gaudette 48 10 17 27 -5 33 4 0 1 60 .167
D 23 Alexander Edler 48 4 19 23 6 56 1 0 1 94 .043
F 17 Josh Leivo 36 7 12 19 0 4 0 0 0 69 .101
D 8 Christopher Tanev 58 2 17 19 8 30 0 0 1 34 .059
D 57 Tyler Myers 58 6 12 18 -1 39 1 1 1 118 .051
F 20 Brandon Sutter 33 8 7 15 8 23 1 0 0 66 .121
F 26 Antoine Roussel 30 6 5 11 1 39 1 0 0 37 .162
F 21 Loui Eriksson 39 5 5 10 1 12 0 0 0 43 .116
D 51 Troy Stecher 58 3 7 10 4 30 0 0 0 69 .043
D 4 Jordie Benn 41 1 6 7 -5 17 0 0 1 55 .018
F 59 Tim Schaller 50 5 1 6 -13 14 0 1 0 48 .104
F 83 Jay Beagle 49 1 4 5 -9 38 0 1 1 40 .025
F 79 Micheal Ferland 14 1 4 5 -3 7 0 0 0 15 .067
F 64 Tyler Motte 24 3 2 5 -4 10 0 0 0 26 .115
D 5 Oscar Fantenberg 27 1 3 4 -4 6 0 0 0 37 .027
F 71 Zack MacEwen 11 2 1 3 3 11 0 0 0 7 .286
F 47 Sven Baertschi 6 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
F 44 Tyler Graovac 8 2 0 2 -2 2 2 0 0 5 .400
F 38 Justin Bailey 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 56 Guillaume Brisebois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 63 Jalen Chatfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 77 Nikolay Goldobin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 29 Ashton Sautner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 58 187 327 514 -1 568 49 5 29 1788 .105
OPPONENT TOTALS 58 173 308 481 -22 566 36 4 24 1931 .090

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
25 Jacob Markstrom 41 2429 2.74 22 16 3 2 111 1355 0.918 0 1 4
35 Thatcher Demko 18 1046 2.93 10 5 2 0 51 559 0.909 0 0 0
75 Michael DiPietro 1 8 7.5 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 58 3517 2.81 32 21 5 2 163 1921 .910 187 327 568
OPPONENT TOTALS 58 3517 3.02 26 25 7 4 175 1776 .895 173 308 566